2024 October 30 10:09

Erik Thun launches the next-generation Lake Vanern Max vessel

On Friday October 25th, the second plug-in hybrid dry cargo vessel in the next-generation of Lake Vanern Max, was launched at Scheepswerf Ferus Smit BV in Westerbroek, Netherlands, according to the company's release.

The vessel was named Spiken. The Lake Vanern Max designed to optimize fuel use and reduce emissions. A large-diameter propeller operating within a nozzle delivers increased thrust at lower speeds, reducing demand on the main engine and enhancing energy efficiency. The hybrid system integrates a battery pack to lessen reliance on auxiliary engines.

By using peak shaving and power smoothing, the vessel minimizes fuel consumption, particularly during demanding seaways and icebreaking operations. This efficient approach lowers emissions and supports long-term cost savings. This vessel features advanced electrical systems, including shore connection capability, allowing for clean, silent port operations. When docked, the Lake Vanern Max can shut down all engines, reducing emissions and noise. Additionally, its hybrid design ensures steady electrical power distribution, creating smoother, more reliable operations and reducing auxiliary engine runtime. By using green electricity, these innovations further contribute to lower CO₂ emissions.

The Lake Vanern Max’s design focuses on maximizing cargo capacity, enabling us to handle more within restricted waterways like Lake Vanern. The optimized bow design also allows the vessel to carry significantly more cargo with lower energy consumption.