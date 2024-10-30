2024 October 30 09:03

SCHOTTEL receives an order to supply azimuth thrusters for four new escort tugs for Saltchuk Marine

German propulsion expert SCHOTTEL has been awarded an order to supply azimuthing thrusters for four new escort tugs for Seattle-based Saltchuk Marine, according to SCHOTTEL's release. The contractual partner is Eastern Shipbuilding in Panama City, USA. With the decision in favor of SCHOTTEL propulsion systems, these four new escort tugs will be the first vessels to mark the beginning of the renewal of the Saltchuk fleet for operations on the US West Coast, Hawaii, and Alaska.

“The maritime industry is experiencing a renaissance in vessel innovation,” says Jason Childs, Saltchuk Marine’s CEO. “SCHOTTEL is leading the way with propulsion systems that enhance safety and performance in alignment with our vision for the next generation of tugs.”



The high-performance escort tugs of the RApport 2600 design by Canadian naval architect Robert Allan will each be equipped with two azimuthing SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers of the type SRP 510 each. The Z-drives will have a propeller diameter of 2,800 mm and an input power of 2,610 kW, which will be provided by Caterpillar 3516E engines. The thrusters will enable the tugs to operate with a bollard pull of more than 85 tonnes and a service speed of 12 knots.



The thrusters will be equipped with SCHOTTEL LeaCon, a seal monitoring system certified by DNV. LeaCon prevents lubrication oil from being spilled into the water and water from entering the gearbox, effectively making the propeller shaft sealing no longer an oil-to-water interface in regard to EPA regulations. Further, the scope of supply is completed by SCHOTTEL’s condition monitoring system MariHub to enable condition-based maintenance via both an onboard display and also remote analysis.



This contract marks the beginning of Saltchuk Marine’s long-term fleet renewal project, with the new tugs set to support West Coast port operations and comply with EPA Tier 4 and California Air Resources Board (CARB) environmental requirements. They will be operated by Foss Maritime. The vessels will have a length of 25.60 metres, a width of 12.80 metres and a draught of 5.50 metres. Accommodation will be provided for eight persons. They will be built at Eastern Shipbuilding Group's Allanton and Port St. Joe facilities and are scheduled for delivery in 2026.