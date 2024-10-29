2024 October 29 17:34

Asyaport becomes first Turkish port to provide shore power to container ships

Turkey's largest container port, Asyaport, has unveiled an innovative shore power project, the company's press service reported.

This system allows moored vessels to receive electricity from the shore, effectively eliminating harmful emissions such as CO2 and NOx.

The first vessel to test the new system was the 199,300 dwt MSC Oscar.

Asyaport already generates 6% of its electricity from solar sources, aiming to meet all of its energy needs in a sustainable manner in the future.