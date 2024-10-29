2024 October 29 17:00

Port of Los Angeles awarded $412 million grant from U.S. EPA for zero-emission transformation

The Port of Los Angeles has been awarded an unprecedented $412 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s Clean Ports Program to support the zero-emission (ZE) transition, according to the company's release. The port and its private sector partners will match the EPA grant with an additional $236 million, bringing the total new investment in ZE programs at the Port of Los Angeles to $644 million.



The new funding will go toward purchasing nearly 425 pieces of battery electric, human-operated ZE cargo-handling equipment, installing 300 new ZE charging ports and other related infrastructure, and deploying 250 ZE drayage trucks. The grant will also provide for $50 million for a community-led ZE grant program, workforce development, and related engagement activities.



In support of its goal to achieve 100% ZE terminal operations by 2030, the port, with assistance from the ILWU, and several of its private sector tenant-partners submitted the EPA grant application this past May. The port partnered with Yusen Terminals LLC, Everport Terminal Services, TraPac, Fenix Marine Services, APM Terminals and the Harbor Community Benefit Foundation on the successful application. The application was supported by a coalition of over 100 elected officials, public agencies, business groups, environmental justice, community and labor organizations.



Zero-emission initiatives supported by the EPA grant and matching funds are expected to significantly reduce emissions from port operations, decreasing annual emissions of NOx by 55 tons, PM2.5 by 1.5 tons and greenhouse gasses by 41,500 tons, and eliminating 3.5 million gallons of annual diesel fuel usage.



Zero-emission, battery-electric cargo-handling equipment purchases supported by the new grant funding will include:



337 yard tractors

56 top handlers

24 heavy duty forklifts

10 battery electric storage systems

Two solar arrays

300+ chargers

250 drayage trucks

Auto terminal vessel shore power AMP® connection



The grant will set a new standard for environmental stewardship in the maritime industry by directly funding an innovative, community-led $50 million ZE grant program in partnership with the Harbor Community Benefit Foundation, prioritizing investments that benefit frontline, disadvantaged areas. Investments will be identified through a community-led outreach and selection process that prioritizes projects having the greatest emission reductions and their impact on neighborhoods surrounding the port.





