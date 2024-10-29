2024 October 29 16:42

Oil spill occurred during bunkering operations at the Port of Singapore

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was informed of an oil spill off Changi during a bunkering operation between a Bahamas-flagged container ship and a licensed bunker tanker.

The incident was reported to have occurred at around 5:40pm on 28 October and bunkering operations were immediately stopped.

The MPA vessel arrived at around 5:50pm and sprayed dispersants. Relevant government authorities have been alerted to monitor for any signs of oil along the coast. There will be no impact on shipping.

