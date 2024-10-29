  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 October 29 16:42

    Oil spill occurred during bunkering operations at the Port of Singapore

    The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was informed of an oil spill off Changi during a bunkering operation between a Bahamas-flagged container ship and a licensed bunker tanker. 

    The incident was reported to have occurred at around 5:40pm on 28 October and bunkering operations were immediately stopped.  

    The MPA vessel arrived at around 5:50pm and sprayed dispersants. Relevant government authorities have been alerted to monitor for any signs of oil along the coast. There will be no impact on shipping.  

    About The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is responsible for the overall development and growth of the maritime industry and the port of Singapore. In 2023, Singapore’s annual vessel arrivals exceeded 3 billion gross tons and remains the world’s busiest transhipment hub with a total container throughput of 39.0 million TEU.

Другие новости по темам: accident, bunkering, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 October 29

18:00 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announces selections for nearly $3 bln of investments in Clean Ports
17:34 Asyaport becomes first Turkish port to provide shore power to container ships
17:00 Port of Los Angeles awarded $412 million grant from U.S. EPA for zero-emission transformation
16:42 Oil spill occurred during bunkering operations at the Port of Singapore
16:10 World’s first electric hydrofoil ferry line takes off in Stockholm
15:46 Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs five-year, $766 million deal
15:29 Port of Rotterdam introducеs Geofence system as part of the first phase of the Just-in-Time sailing project
13:50 CMA CGM and Marsa Maroc join forces in a joint venture to equip and operate half of the Nador West Med container terminal
13:22 Container volume in Spanish ports up 9.9% in Q3 2024
12:50 Port Houston container volume up 1% to 329,462 TEUs in September 2024
12:11 ClassNK issues approval in principle for new membrane-type LNG carrier without filling limits
11:40 Maersk and Danone partner to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of seaborne logistics with ECO Delivery
11:12 SAFEEN Subsea launches unmanned vessel for offshore operations
10:42 ABS explores the potential of nuclear technology on LNG carriers
10:22 SITC’s revenue up 19.2% in Q3 2024
09:45 Hanwha, HD Hyundai vie for Poland’s $2.7b submarine program

2024 October 28

18:08 GTT announces its revenues for the first nine months of 2024
17:39 New Fortress Energy provides update on its initial FLNG asset
17:12 EverWind Fuels awarded $22.5 mln investment from Government of Canada for Clean Port & Green Fuels Hub
16:47 Wan Hai Lines orders eight 16,000 TEU methanol dual-fuelled containerships from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and Samsung Heavy Industries
16:24 BASF and AM Green enter MoU to jointly evaluate opportunities in low-carbon chemicals in India
15:59 Guangzhou Shipyard International delivers first of four ro-pax ferries to MSC
14:45 China’s first deep-sea multi-functional scientific research and archaeological vessel completes sea trials
14:24 OMS Group invests in cable-laying vessels to help meet growing global telecommunication demand
13:13 China Classification Society issues AIP Certificate for new ship types of CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding
12:43 Wärtsilä Lifecycle Agreement will optimise performance and reliability of seven Capital Gas LNG carriers
12:12 Panama Canal presents financial results for FY24
11:42 Fincantieri, Vard and Sandock Austral Shipyards form three-way alliance
10:44 APM Terminals Maasvlakte II orders Automated Horizontal Transport System from Konecranes
09:55 PIL and SSES complete the inaugural LNG bunkering of PIL's first LNG-powered container vessel

2024 October 27

15:07 Austal USA kicks off construction of a new manufacturing facility for submarine modules
14:21 OOCL signs charter agreements with Seaspan for six new 13,000 TEU container vessels
13:44 Saipem rig commences second drilling campaign off Namibia after first one yielded oil discoveries
13:08 MSC: Port rotation change - USA to SAEC service
12:14 Strike action is set to resume at Canada’s largest container gateway, Montreal
10:28 SMP Kolkata suspends shipping and port operations amid threat of 'Cyclone Dana'

2024 October 26

15:18 Hapag-Lloyd raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year
13:04 Chinese wheel manufacturer Xingmin entering shipbuilding sector
11:01 Partners of the LA-LB-Shanghai Green Shipping Corridor release their first Annual Progress Report
09:57 Longship bids welcome to second ‘ultra-low’ emission diesel-electric cargo vessel

2024 October 25

18:00 Idemitsu and Mitsubishi Corporation agree to jointly study the operational efficiency of pure ammonia tankers and transshipment terminals
17:13 Singapore overtakes Rotterdam for first time to become world's largest biofuel bunkering port
16:52 The MEYER WERFT shipyard delivers its new cruise ship Disney Treasure to Disney Cruise Line
16:20 Wuchang Shipbuilding steel cut for LDA’s first wind-assisted RORO vessel
15:42 Shipping enters the fifth industrial revolution, says ABS Chairman and CEO
15:24 KONGSBERG revenue up 19 per cent in Q3 2024
14:50 The European Sea Ports Organisation releases its annual environmental report for 2024
14:13 Owners of containership Dali agree to pay more than $100 million to settle U.S. government civil lawsuit
13:45 Stena RoRo takes delivery of RoPax vessel Saint-Malo
13:25 MOL holds the naming ceremony of the new LNG vessel at Hanwha Ocean's Geoje Shipyard
12:49 Samsung Health Industries' profit more than doubled in Q3 2024
11:40 Vale and Petrobras sign agreement to supply products focused on decarbonization
11:20 Vopak Energy Park Antwerp starts market consultation for ammonia storage
10:30 DEME awarded inter-array cable and secondary steel contract for Oranjewind offshore wind farm
10:04 Van Oord’s cable-laying vessel Calypso makes its debut and is now fully operational
09:45 Indian Major Ports' cargo grows 6% in September 2024

2024 October 24

18:00 “K” LINE to trial Inmarsat Maritime's new bonded network service NexusWave on “K” LINE's fleet
17:40 CIMC SOE held a keel-laying ceremony for the 1450TEU container vessel
17:24 TwinShip project aims to improve access to reliable data for aiding in shipping decarbonisation
17:04 Grimaldi adds Patras call to its Trieste-Ambarli ro-ro line
16:42 Grain de Sail announces plans to build world's largest wind-powered container ship
16:24 COSCO SHIPPING Ports acquires stakes in two major terminals in Thailand's Laem Chabang port
16:03 MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Oct 21-25, 2024
15:44 Cavotec signs EUR 6.5 mln shore power orders for Mediterranean ports
15:13 CIMC Pacific Offshore & Engineering delivers first and largest China's LNG B-type liquid cargo cabin
14:56 Panama Canal launches 2024-2025 flood control season
14:11 Hapag-Lloyd Cruises completes first 100% biofuel bunkering
13:41 Trafigura and Meroil S.A. create a joint venture company
13:23 China’s first 10,000-ton methanol dual-fuel bulk carrier sets sail
12:31 Ferguson shipyard shortlisted for new small ferries contract