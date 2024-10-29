2024 October 29 15:46

Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs five-year, $766 million deal

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has entered into a five-year agreement with a leading agriculture, forestry and roadbuilding equipment manufacturer, according to the company's release.

The new multi-year shipping and logistics agreement commences December 1, 2024, and is valued at approximately USD 766 million in total, based on expected volumes over the five-year period. Rates are in line with current market levels and the agreement includes a partnership on decarbonization, whereby the customer agrees to pay for the phase-in of green and renewable fuels.



“Strengthening our long-term partnership with a key high and heavy customer, the agreement reflects the customer’s need to secure predictable long-term ocean capacity and commitment to decarbonizing their supply chain”, says Pia Synnerman, Chief Customer Officer at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

“This renewed agreement complements the existing logistics and digital supply chain scope we currently provide them globally, including our integrated service offering, whereby we manage product and information flows along the entire outbound supply chain, from their factories to ports in destination regions”, says Synnerman.

The agreement is subject to final documentation.