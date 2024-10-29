  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 October 29 13:22

    Container volume in Spanish ports up 9.9% in Q3 2024

    In the third quarter of this year, Spanish ports handled a total of 138.5 million tons of goods, with an increase of +2.4% over the same period in 2023, according to inforMARE. In the container sector alone, traffic was 48.2 million tons (+6.9%) and was built with a handling of containers amounting to almost 4.6 million TEUs, with an increase of +9.9% mainly generated by containers in transit results of 2.4 million TEUs (+13.2%), a flow that benefited from the effects of the crisis in the Red Sea, which is forcing the ships to avoid crossing the Suez Canal, but also the growth in import-export containers, which amounted to almost 2.2 million TEUs (+6.4%). In the field of miscellaneous goods, 20.7 million tons of goods also handled conventional (+1.1%). Liquid bulk cargo increased slightly with 44.1 million tons (+1.1%), while dry bulk cargo recorded a decrease of -2.3% to 21.8 million tons.

    In the first nine months of 2024, Spanish ports handled 422.1 million tons of cargo, with an increase in by +3.1% on the same period of last year. Goods in containers amounted to 146.4 million tons (+9.5%) with container handling of 13.7 million TEUs (+11.8%), of which 7.4 million TEUs in transit (+17.8%) and 6.3 million TEUs million TEUs in import-export (+5.5%). Conventional goods totalled 64.6 million tonnes (+1.4%). Bulk were 135.9 million tonnes, with an increase in of +3.4% mainly due to - announced the government agency Puertos del Estado - the good performance of chemicals (+127.8%) and gasoline (+26.7%), and in general of the oil and derivatives, while dry bulk cargo, with 63.7 million of tonnes, decreased by -8.3% due to the a drop in coal (-47.2%) and some food products.

    In the first nine months of this year, passenger traffic increased 31.8 million people (+3.6%), of which 9.1 million cruise passengers (+6.2%).

Другие новости по темам: ports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 October 29

18:00 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announces selections for nearly $3 bln of investments in Clean Ports
17:34 Asyaport becomes first Turkish port to provide shore power to container ships
17:00 Port of Los Angeles awarded $412 million grant from U.S. EPA for zero-emission transformation
16:42 Oil spill occurred during bunkering operations at the Port of Singapore
16:10 World’s first electric hydrofoil ferry line takes off in Stockholm
15:46 Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs five-year, $766 million deal
15:29 Port of Rotterdam introducеs Geofence system as part of the first phase of the Just-in-Time sailing project
13:50 CMA CGM and Marsa Maroc join forces in a joint venture to equip and operate half of the Nador West Med container terminal
13:22 Container volume in Spanish ports up 9.9% in Q3 2024
12:50 Port Houston container volume up 1% to 329,462 TEUs in September 2024
12:11 ClassNK issues approval in principle for new membrane-type LNG carrier without filling limits
11:40 Maersk and Danone partner to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of seaborne logistics with ECO Delivery
11:12 SAFEEN Subsea launches unmanned vessel for offshore operations
10:42 ABS explores the potential of nuclear technology on LNG carriers
10:22 SITC’s revenue up 19.2% in Q3 2024
09:45 Hanwha, HD Hyundai vie for Poland’s $2.7b submarine program

2024 October 28

18:08 GTT announces its revenues for the first nine months of 2024
17:39 New Fortress Energy provides update on its initial FLNG asset
17:12 EverWind Fuels awarded $22.5 mln investment from Government of Canada for Clean Port & Green Fuels Hub
16:47 Wan Hai Lines orders eight 16,000 TEU methanol dual-fuelled containerships from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and Samsung Heavy Industries
16:24 BASF and AM Green enter MoU to jointly evaluate opportunities in low-carbon chemicals in India
15:59 Guangzhou Shipyard International delivers first of four ro-pax ferries to MSC
14:45 China’s first deep-sea multi-functional scientific research and archaeological vessel completes sea trials
14:24 OMS Group invests in cable-laying vessels to help meet growing global telecommunication demand
13:13 China Classification Society issues AIP Certificate for new ship types of CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding
12:43 Wärtsilä Lifecycle Agreement will optimise performance and reliability of seven Capital Gas LNG carriers
12:12 Panama Canal presents financial results for FY24
11:42 Fincantieri, Vard and Sandock Austral Shipyards form three-way alliance
10:44 APM Terminals Maasvlakte II orders Automated Horizontal Transport System from Konecranes
09:55 PIL and SSES complete the inaugural LNG bunkering of PIL's first LNG-powered container vessel

2024 October 27

15:07 Austal USA kicks off construction of a new manufacturing facility for submarine modules
14:21 OOCL signs charter agreements with Seaspan for six new 13,000 TEU container vessels
13:44 Saipem rig commences second drilling campaign off Namibia after first one yielded oil discoveries
13:08 MSC: Port rotation change - USA to SAEC service
12:14 Strike action is set to resume at Canada’s largest container gateway, Montreal
10:28 SMP Kolkata suspends shipping and port operations amid threat of 'Cyclone Dana'

2024 October 26

15:18 Hapag-Lloyd raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year
13:04 Chinese wheel manufacturer Xingmin entering shipbuilding sector
11:01 Partners of the LA-LB-Shanghai Green Shipping Corridor release their first Annual Progress Report
09:57 Longship bids welcome to second ‘ultra-low’ emission diesel-electric cargo vessel

2024 October 25

18:00 Idemitsu and Mitsubishi Corporation agree to jointly study the operational efficiency of pure ammonia tankers and transshipment terminals
17:13 Singapore overtakes Rotterdam for first time to become world's largest biofuel bunkering port
16:52 The MEYER WERFT shipyard delivers its new cruise ship Disney Treasure to Disney Cruise Line
16:20 Wuchang Shipbuilding steel cut for LDA’s first wind-assisted RORO vessel
15:42 Shipping enters the fifth industrial revolution, says ABS Chairman and CEO
15:24 KONGSBERG revenue up 19 per cent in Q3 2024
14:50 The European Sea Ports Organisation releases its annual environmental report for 2024
14:13 Owners of containership Dali agree to pay more than $100 million to settle U.S. government civil lawsuit
13:45 Stena RoRo takes delivery of RoPax vessel Saint-Malo
13:25 MOL holds the naming ceremony of the new LNG vessel at Hanwha Ocean's Geoje Shipyard
12:49 Samsung Health Industries' profit more than doubled in Q3 2024
11:40 Vale and Petrobras sign agreement to supply products focused on decarbonization
11:20 Vopak Energy Park Antwerp starts market consultation for ammonia storage
10:30 DEME awarded inter-array cable and secondary steel contract for Oranjewind offshore wind farm
10:04 Van Oord’s cable-laying vessel Calypso makes its debut and is now fully operational
09:45 Indian Major Ports' cargo grows 6% in September 2024

2024 October 24

18:00 “K” LINE to trial Inmarsat Maritime's new bonded network service NexusWave on “K” LINE's fleet
17:40 CIMC SOE held a keel-laying ceremony for the 1450TEU container vessel
17:24 TwinShip project aims to improve access to reliable data for aiding in shipping decarbonisation
17:04 Grimaldi adds Patras call to its Trieste-Ambarli ro-ro line
16:42 Grain de Sail announces plans to build world's largest wind-powered container ship
16:24 COSCO SHIPPING Ports acquires stakes in two major terminals in Thailand's Laem Chabang port
16:03 MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Oct 21-25, 2024
15:44 Cavotec signs EUR 6.5 mln shore power orders for Mediterranean ports
15:13 CIMC Pacific Offshore & Engineering delivers first and largest China's LNG B-type liquid cargo cabin
14:56 Panama Canal launches 2024-2025 flood control season
14:11 Hapag-Lloyd Cruises completes first 100% biofuel bunkering
13:41 Trafigura and Meroil S.A. create a joint venture company
13:23 China’s first 10,000-ton methanol dual-fuel bulk carrier sets sail
12:31 Ferguson shipyard shortlisted for new small ferries contract