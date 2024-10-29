2024 October 29 11:40

Maersk and Danone partner to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of seaborne logistics with ECO Delivery

Maersk is partnering with Danone, one of the world's leading food and beverages companies, to reduce its logistics greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by using Maersk ECO Delivery Ocean, a product based on reduced GHG emission fuels like bio-diesel or bio-methanol which are produced solely from waste feedstocks, according to the company's release.

These fuels are then used on vessels across the Maersk fleet. With the applied version of ECO Delivery Ocean by Danone the GHG emissions are reduced by more than 40% compared to conventional fossil fuels.

Danone is committed to net zero emissions by 2050 and has aligned its pathway to net zero with the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) already back in 2017. Maersk has a net zero target of 2040 and is the first shipping and logistics company which has a pathway to net zero approved by the SBTi.