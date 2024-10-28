2024 October 28 17:39

New Fortress Energy provides update on its initial FLNG asset

New Fortress Energy Inc. announced that its initial Fast LNG unit has completed its third cargo loading. The cargo has been loaded onto the BW Pavilion and is setting sail for NFE’s operation in Puerto Rico, according to the company's release. The unit is producing at or above its nameplate capacity of 1.4 MTPA.

“We are excited that we have achieved full nameplate performance and believe there is room for further production gains as we continue to commission our facility. Now that we have reached full production1, our focus is on the continuous reliability and production of our installation. This is a significant milestone for our FLNG unit and team, and we are very pleased with the progress we have made to date,” said Barry Clayton, Senior Vice President of FLNG Operations.



