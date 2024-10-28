2024 October 28 16:47

Wan Hai Lines orders eight 16,000 TEU methanol dual-fuelled containerships from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and Samsung Heavy Industries

Taiwan’s Wan Hai Lines, the 11th largest liner operator, announced orders for eight 16,000 teu methanol dual-fuelled containerships, split between Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and Samsung Heavy Industries, for a total of $1.6bn. Deliveries are expected in 2027 and 2028.

Wan Hai said in its Taiwan Stock Exchange filing the commissions, which follow orders at Hyundai Samho and Taiwan’s CSBC in August, are part of its long-term business development.

With 30 newbuildings, of 308,339 teu to add to Wan Hai’s current fleet of 123 ships, of 530,000 TEU, the line could surpass its compatriot peer, Yang Ming, and ninth-ranked Zim.



