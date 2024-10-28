2024 October 28 15:59

Guangzhou Shipyard International delivers first of four ro-pax ferries to MSC

The first vessel of four ro-pax ferries ordered by MSC Mediterranean Shipping Group from Guangzhou Shipyard International has been delivered and officially named GNV Polaris, according to the company's release.

GNV, the passenger business unit of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Group, and Guangzhou Shipyard International, a subsidiary of China Shipbuilding Group, have a contract to build four luxury ro-pax ferries.

The new ro-pax ferry will join the fleet of Grandi Navi Veloci (GNV), the passenger ferry operator of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Group, and will commence operations in Europe in January 2025 in the Mediterranean region.

GNV Polaris is a 1,500-ro-pax vessel with 3,100 linear meters of rolling stock. This is the first time that a ro-pax passenger vessel independently designed, specified and built in China will operate in Europe.