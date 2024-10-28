2024 October 28 14:24

OMS Group invests in cable-laying vessels to help meet growing global telecommunication demand

OMS Group, a leading provider of subsea digital infrastructure solutions, has signed a contract with Royal IHC for the construction of a series of next generation cable-laying vessels, according to Royal IHC's release.

The first vessel is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2027.

OMS Group's strategic investment in the new vessels will enhance its ability to serve rising telecommunications demands and deliver resilient global connectivity. Upon completion, the vessels will help address the urgent and growing need for modern, efficient solutions to keep pace with the rising demands of global connectivity. The vessels, which are designed with sustainability in mind, will enable OMS to deliver more efficient and sustainable solutions for their clients.

The 130-metre long, 22-metre wide vessels are AUT-IMS Certified. The Energy Storage System (ESS) optimises energy use through advanced storage solutions. Flexible generator tuning allows for tailored power generation, improving overall efficiency. Energy-efficient HVAC system reduces energy consumption through the use of an ENTHALPY wheel. Optimised hull design improves fuel efficiency and minimises environmental impact.