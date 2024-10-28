2024 October 28 13:13

China Classification Society issues AIP Certificate for new ship types of CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding

On October 10, China Classification Society (CCS) was invited to attend the launch conference on independent ship types held by CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Company Limited in Pudong, Shanghai. More than 200 people from 84 units including domestic and foreign shipowner companies, financial leasing/leasing companies, ship brokerage companies, equipment manufacturers, Clarkson, China Shipbuilding Trading Co., Ltd., and classification societies attended the conference.

At the conference, Zhou Liwei, Deputy General Manager of CCS Guangzhou Branch, on behalf of CCS, issued the AIP certificate for the Honghu 3500TEU ammonia dual fuel container ship and Haijing 82000T methanol dual fuel bulk carrier independently developed by CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Company Limited.



As the latest product, the Honghu 3500TEU container ship has the advantages of large loading capacity, low fuel consumption, etc. of the Honghu SWAN series products. It has excellent energy-saving performance, with a daily fuel consumption about 10% lower than the similar ships in the market.



The Haiying 82000T methanol dual fuel bulk carrier meets various new regulatory requirements, and can be equipped with various energy-saving technologies such as shaft-mounted generators, wind-assisted rotors/sails, gas layer drag reduction, etc. It has multiple alternative fuel design solutions.