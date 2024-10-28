2024 October 28 12:43

Wärtsilä Lifecycle Agreement will optimise performance and reliability of seven Capital Gas LNG carriers

Technology group Wärtsilä has signed a five-year Lifecycle Agreement covering seven 174,000 m3 LNG Carrier vessels operated by Capital Gas Ship Management, according to the company's release. By applying Wärtsilä’s Operational Support service and performance optimisation services, the agreement will deliver enhanced reliability, greater efficiency, minimised climate impact, and operational certainty for the vessels. The seven ships are powered by WinGD X-DF two-stroke, dual-fuel main engines. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q3 2024.

In today's legislative and economic environment, shipowners and operators are increasingly looking for support in maximising efficiency and use of their assets. For LNG Carriers in particular, which have limited opportunities for unscheduled stops and downtime, they are specifically looking to safeguard the reliability of their vessels.

The agreement with Wärtsilä will help Capital Gas to optimise the operations and maintenance of these seven vessels more effectively through 24/7 expert remote support and guidance for troubleshooting and maintenance using specialist diagnostic tools. It will allow Wärtsilä experts to directly monitor the vessels’ systems and employ advanced diagnostic tools to support the crew with troubleshooting activities and rapid fault resolution. Furthermore, the agreement will help Capital Gas minimise OPEX and lifecycle costs by enabling preventive interventions that can avoid the need for later expensive repairs and on-site visits.



Wärtsilä and Capital Gas have established a close working relationship over the last few years. In June 2022, the two companies signed an agreement to partner in developing a Fleet Decarbonisation Programme, a tailored version of Wärtsilä’s Decarbonisation Service initiative. The programme is designed to develop an optimal means for achieving the greenhouse gas reduction targets set by Capital Gas.



