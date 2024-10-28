2024 October 28 12:12

Panama Canal presents financial results for FY24

The Panama Canal presented its financial results for FY24 with total revenues of 4.99 billion PAB (209 million PAB above budget and 18 million PAB more than FY23). This highlights efficient financial and operational management despite the climate challenges experienced during 2023 and 2024, according to the company's release.

Results shared in a media discussion with national and international reporters showed that operating costs for the interoceanic route have decreased by 5%, and net income has increased by 300 million PAB compared to the previous fiscal year.

Victor Vial, Vice President of Finance for the Panama Canal Authority, highlighted that revenues for the interoceanic route grew by 1% with an estimated increase of 1.8 billion PAB over five years. This reflects the reliability of the route and its resilience during the challenging pandemic period and adverse climate conditions.



Despite positive financial results, one of the most noticeable impacts of the drought on canal operations was the decrease in the FY24 deep-draft transits, which totaled 9,944 marking a 21% reduction from FY23 due to the water-saving measures temporarily adopted last year.

Key financial strategies implemented to achieve projected revenue, despite reduced ship transits, included the Freshwater Surcharge (Cargo por Agua Dulce or CAD), improved water yield through structural and operational upgrades, system enhancements for reservations and auctions, and maritime service operations, which ensure safe and efficient transits.



Amid the drought that affected the region during FY24, the Panama Canal Administration promptly implemented draft and transit adjustments to ensure sustainable water use, prioritizing more than 50% of the population that relies on their water supply from Lakes Gatun and Alhajuela.

Despite the challenges El Niño presented in 2024, the Panama Canal demonstrated remarkable resilience thanks to its workforce that maintained the interoceanic route’s operations.

Main FY24 Results:

Revenue Growth: Revenue increased by 1%, reaching 5 billion PAB for FY24.

Cost Reduction: Operating costs decreased by 5%.

Deep-Draft Transits: 9,944 ship transits: 2,856 neopanamax and 7,088 panamax.

Tonnage: 423 million tons transported.

Net Income: 3.45 billion PAB doubled over four years, with a 131% increase over five years.

Total Assets: Increased by more than 4.0 billion PAB since 2019, ending at 17.6 billion PAB.

Liabilities Reduction: Reduced from 3.5 billion PAB to 1.4 billion in five years, ending FY24 with 1.44 billion PAB.

Equity Growth: Grew by 5.0 billion in five years ending FY24 with 16.11 billion PAB and a 21% return on equity.

Projections for FY25

Deep-Draft Transits: 12,582 transits for FY25.

Tonnage: 520 million tons transported.

Operating Revenue: 5.62 billion PAB.

Unit Revenue: 10.63 PAB per ton.