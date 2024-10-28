  The version for the print
    Fincantieri, Vard and Sandock Austral Shipyards form three-way alliance

    A tripartite alliance between Fincantieri, Vard Marine (VARD), and Sandock Austral Shipyards is poised to reshape the landscape of African maritime security, according to VARD's release. This strategic collaboration centers around the Afrika Offshore Patrol Vessel (VARD 7 055), a testament to the alliance's commitment to empowering Africa's maritime security agencies.

    The VARD 7 055, a 53-meter patrol vessel based upon proven in-service vessels yet tailored specifically for the African operating environment, is a symbol of self-reliance and innovation. Built in Africa, for Africa, by Africa, this vessel seamlessly blends world-class technology with cost-effectiveness, offering a potent solution to address the continent's diverse maritime challenges.

    This landmark initiative bestows exclusive marketing and manufacturing rights for the VARD 7 055 upon Sandock Austral Shipyards across sub-Saharan Africa, backed by both the global reputation of Fincantieri and VARD. This strategic positioning will not only generate substantial employment opportunities but also stimulate the development of a robust maritime supply chain in South Africa. The alliance's focus on skills and technology transfer will further enrich the local workforce, contributing to the nation's economic growth.

    The VARD 7 055 itself is a testament to cutting-edge engineering, purpose-built to address the multifaceted challenges facing African navies, coast guards and law enforcement agencies. Its adaptability, robust seakeeping capabilities, and fuel efficiency make it an ideal platform for a wide array of missions, from maritime security and fisheries enforcement to search and rescue and counter-piracy operations. The vessel's affordability and ease of maintenance, coupled with local support capabilities, ensure its sustainability and longevity. These are all attributes that contemporary VARD OPV designs are known for.

    This tripartite alliance signifies a paradigm shift in Africa's approach to maritime security. It underscores the continent's determination to harness its own resources and capabilities, fortified by international collaboration, to navigate towards a safer and more prosperous future. As we approach the Africa Aerospace and Defense Conference and Exhibition 2024, this alliance stands as a beacon of progress, poised to usher in a new era of African maritime prowess.

    Fincantieri is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, renowned for its expertise in naval vessel construction.

    Vard Marine is a leading naval architecture and marine engineering company, specializing in innovative vessel designs and a global reference player in OPV design.

    Sandock Austral Shipyards is the largest shipyard in Southern Africa, offering a competitive, low-cost manufacturing base.

