2024 October 28 10:44

APM Terminals Maasvlakte II orders Automated Horizontal Transport System from Konecranes

APM Terminals Maasvlakte II has placed a large order with Konecranes for an Automated Horizontal Transport System, according to the company's release.

The contract includes up to 71 Lift Automated Guided Vehicles (Lift AGVs), an expansion of the system to manage more than 140 Lift AGV's, a third battery exchange station and virtual reality simulation software – lifting the standards of reliability and efficiency at the terminal.

The selection of this advanced system is part of APM Terminals' expansion project to double its capacity by 2027. With this system, Maasvlakte II (MVII) will become APM Terminals’ largest fully automated terminal in Europe. The total area, which covers 130 hectares, will include a 2,000 meter-long deep-sea quay and 500 meters of barge quay – making APM Terminals MVII the most important gateway to Europe.

In addition to physical delivery, Konecranes offer integration, commissioning and automation services, which will ensure the smooth implementation of the equipment.

The 71 new Lift AGVs will play a key role in the terminal expansion, seamlessly integrating with both the existing infrastructure and new cranes. The addition of a third battery changing station will enable further optimization of operations by reducing driving distances. A key component of the delivery is Konecranes' CONTROLS Emulation software. This ‘digital Twin’ of the terminal provides real-time operational simulation, improving safety and efficiency by enabling new operators to train in a protected environment and facilitating the ongoing testing of innovative efficiency enhancements without impacting ongoing operations.