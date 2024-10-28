2024 October 28 09:55

PIL and SSES complete the inaugural LNG bunkering of PIL's first LNG-powered container vessel

PIL and bunkering supplier Shanghai SIPG Energy Service (SSES) have successfully completed the inaugural Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunkering of PIL's first LNG-powered container vessel, Kota Eagle, on 26 October, according to the company's release.

In this ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation conducted at the Yangshan port in Shanghai, Kota Eagle, a 14,000 TEU container ship, received about 8,000 cbm of LNG from the Hai Gang Wei Lai bunkering vessel.

Yujin Chia, Head of Sustainability, Decarbonisation and Marine Fuels, PIL said, "The completion of PIL's first LNG bunkering operation, together with our continued investments in a newbuilding programme focused exclusively on greener dual-fuel vessels, demonstrate PIL's commitment to sustainable shipping. We believe the expedient transition to cleaner fuels is achieved through collaboration between various stakeholders in the value chain. We would like to thank our suppliers, SSES, and SIPG port group for the close coordination which contributed to the safe and efficient operation."