2024 October 27 13:08

MSC: Port rotation change - USA to SAEC service

In order to maintain schedule reliability, MSC said it will adjust the rotation of its USA to SAEC service.



Consequently, Port Everglades will be reintroduced and the port of Navegantes will be replaced by Itajai, from vessel MSC ALMA VII voyage number 443A/448R.



The new rotation will be as follows:



New York – Norfolk – Baltimore – Charleston – Savannah – Port Everglades – Freeport – Cristobal – Santos – Buenos Aires – Montevideo – Rio Grande – Itajai – Paranagua – Santos – Rio de Janeiro – Salvador – Colon/Cristobal – Freeport – New York.