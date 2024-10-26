2024 October 26 11:01

Partners of the LA-LB-Shanghai Green Shipping Corridor release their first Annual Progress Report

Three dedicated working groups have been formed to help advance towards the ambitious goals

After releasing the historic Implementation Plan Outline last year, the partners of the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Shanghai Green Shipping Corridor have today published their first Annual Progress Report at the North Bund International Shipping Forum. The report highlights the significant progress the Partnership has achieved over the past 12 months and outlines the next steps towards zero lifecycle carbon emission container ships, С40 reported.



2024 milestones: Progress on the horizon

A significant milestone was achieved in June 2024, when partners gathered in Shanghai for the first in-person meeting since the project’s inception. Co-hosted by C40 and the Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission (SMTC), this two-day event reaffirmed a collective commitment to the corridor’s vision to accelerate emissions reductions on one of the world’s busiest container shipping routes.



Three dedicated working groups – Energy Supply, Carriers, and Ports – have been formed to help advance towards the ambitious goals set out in the Corridor’s Implementation Plan Outline and have made significant progress this year:



Energy Supply Working Group



Identifying the demand and supply dynamics for alternative fuels along the Corridor.

Establishing a fuel production and supply schedule to meet the Corridor’s needs.

Setting standards for low- and zero-carbon fuels to be used within the Corridor.

Carriers Working Group



Collecting development roadmaps from shipping companies on their low-emission fleets.

Creating a timeline for vessel, fuel, and technology launches.

Nominating specific shipping services to join the Corridor.

Ports Working Group



Expanding shore power facilities at the Port of Shanghai, allowing ships to turn off engines while at berth.

Enhancing clean energy refuelling options at Shanghai’s port.

Engaging fuel providers at LA/LB to support the green corridor.

Aligning LA/LB incentive programs with the needs of the Corridor.

Hard work ahead

As the Partnership moves from planning to full-scale implementation, hard work lies ahead. The partners will now begin to address some of the most significant challenges facing the Partnership:



Ensuring the availability of green fuels in sufficient quantities and at competitive prices.

Building the necessary expertise and infrastructure to support the transition to decarbonized shipping.

Formulating a comprehensive stakeholder engagement strategy, engaging government, industry and communities to support clean shipping solutions.