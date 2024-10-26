2024 October 26 09:57

Longship bids welcome to second ‘ultra-low’ emission diesel-electric cargo vessel

The Netherlands-based shipping company Longship has taken delivery of the second of a series of four ultra-low-emission, diesel-electric newbuildings from Türkiye’s Atlas Shipyard. As disclosed, the 8,600 dwt general cargo vessel, dubbed the Longeon, was handed over on October 25, 2024. It is part of an en bloc order that the Dutch company placed in January last year, Offshore-Energy reports.



According to Longship, Longeon represents a ‘key’ step – much like its predecessor and two successors – toward strengthening and modernizing the company’s fleet to meet global sustainability goals.



Featuring a length of 130.5 meters, the ship was reportedly fitted with both a diesel-electric propulsion system—considered to be capable of delivering a 45% reduction in fuel usage – and an optimized hull design. These installations are believed to ensure the ‘ultra-low’ fuel consumption, allowing for an ‘improved’ environmental performance of the cargo vessel.



Furthermore, as understood, the design of all four of these ships is compliant with the EU Stage V standards applicable to non-road mobile machinery (NRMM). In addition to this, Longship revealed that the ship series holds the ‘Prepared for Methanol C as hybrid alternative’ class notation.



Presently expecting its maiden voyage, Longeon joined the Dutch shipping company’s fleet just months after its sister-vessel Longera.



The Malta-flagged Longera joined Longship on June 25, 2024, marking ‘the culmination of three years’ worth of work’ done to bolster the company’s fleet and keep pace with international regulations and climate neutrality targets.



The third vessel of the series, the 140.5-meter-long Longearth, is projected to be ready for delivery at the beginning of 2025.