  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 October 25 18:00

    Idemitsu and Mitsubishi Corporation agree to jointly study the operational efficiency of pure ammonia tankers and transshipment terminals

    Idemitsu Kosan ("Idemitsu") and Mitsubishi Corporation ("MC") have agreed to jointly study the efficient operation of clean ammonia carriers and transshipment terminals, participation in ExxonMobil’s planned low-carbon hydrogen and low-carbon ammonia production project in Baytown, Texas, USA, as well as the offtake of ammonia. Through this joint study, Idemitsu and MC will accelerate their study on structuring a supply chain for low-carbon ammonia procured from overseas.
     
    This planned project will produce virtually carbon-free hydrogen with approximately 98% of carbon dioxide (CO2) removed and low-carbon ammonia. Final investment decision is expected in 2025 and is subject to necessary regulatory permits. This project aims to start production of low-carbon hydrogen (approximately 900,000 tons per year) and low-carbon ammonia (over 1 million tons per year) by 2029 and is expected to be the world's largest of its kind.
     
    Idemitsu has established an ammonia import and receiving terminal utilizing the existing infrastructure at its Tokuyama Complex in Shunan City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, and aims to jointly introduce over 1 million tons of ammonia as fuel and raw materials by 2030 in cooperation with neighboring companies in the Shunan Industrial Complex. In February of this year, Idemitsu’s Tokuyama Complex conducted a demonstration of ammonia combustion in naphtha cracking furnace that is currently in commercial use, the first of its kind in Japan, and in May, Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, METI adopted the "Ammonia supply base in the Shunan region, pipeline development in the region, and combustion facility study project" together with the 3 companies in Shunan Industrial Complex as part of the Government’s Hydrogen Supply Infrastructure Development Project. In order to be a pioneer in strengthening the competitiveness of domestic industrial complexes, Idemitsu is working with industries, government and academia to make the entire region carbon neutral.
     
    MC is assessing the partial conversion of its LPG terminal (Namikata Terminal) in Imabari City, Ehime Prefecture, into an ammonia terminal. MC is preparing to build a hub terminal that will supply approximately 1 million tons of ammonia annually to various industrial applications such as electricity, transportation and chemicals by 2030. In April 2023, MC and potential customers in the Shikoku and Chugoku regions agreed to establish “Council for utilizing Namikata Terminal as a Hub for introducing Fuel Ammonia,” and have been discussing measures to handle ammonia, operate the terminal efficiently and expand demand. Taking advantage of Namikata Terminal’s 40 years of experience as an energy hub, MC is working to develop ammonia so that it can quickly respond to decarbonization demand in the region.
     
    Ammonia does not emit CO2 when burned and can effectively use existing transportation and storage facilities without significant modifications.

    As a result, it is expected to contribute to low-carbon and decarbonization in various industries. Idemitsu and MC both plan to supply low-carbon ammonia produced by this project to Japan through their receiving terminals.
     

Другие новости по темам: Mitsubishi, ammonia  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 October 25

18:00 Idemitsu and Mitsubishi Corporation agree to jointly study the operational efficiency of pure ammonia tankers and transshipment terminals
17:13 Singapore overtakes Rotterdam for first time to become world's largest biofuel bunkering port
16:52 The MEYER WERFT shipyard delivers its new cruise ship Disney Treasure to Disney Cruise Line
16:20 Wuchang Shipbuilding steel cut for LDA’s first wind-assisted RORO vessel
15:42 Shipping enters the fifth industrial revolution, says ABS Chairman and CEO
15:24 KONGSBERG revenue up 19 per cent in Q3 2024
14:50 The European Sea Ports Organisation releases its annual environmental report for 2024
14:13 Owners of containership Dali agree to pay more than $100 million to settle U.S. government civil lawsuit
13:45 Stena RoRo takes delivery of RoPax vessel Saint-Malo
13:25 MOL holds the naming ceremony of the new LNG vessel at Hanwha Ocean's Geoje Shipyard
12:49 Samsung Health Industries' profit more than doubled in Q3 2024
11:40 Vale and Petrobras sign agreement to supply products focused on decarbonization
11:20 Vopak Energy Park Antwerp starts market consultation for ammonia storage
10:30 DEME awarded inter-array cable and secondary steel contract for Oranjewind offshore wind farm
10:04 Van Oord’s cable-laying vessel Calypso makes its debut and is now fully operational
09:45 Indian Major Ports' cargo grows 6% in September 2024

2024 October 24

18:00 “K” LINE to trial Inmarsat Maritime's new bonded network service NexusWave on “K” LINE's fleet
17:40 CIMC SOE held a keel-laying ceremony for the 1450TEU container vessel
17:24 TwinShip project aims to improve access to reliable data for aiding in shipping decarbonisation
17:04 Grimaldi adds Patras call to its Trieste-Ambarli ro-ro line
16:42 Grain de Sail announces plans to build world's largest wind-powered container ship
16:24 COSCO SHIPPING Ports acquires stakes in two major terminals in Thailand's Laem Chabang port
16:03 MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Oct 21-25, 2024
15:44 Cavotec signs EUR 6.5 mln shore power orders for Mediterranean ports
15:13 CIMC Pacific Offshore & Engineering delivers first and largest China's LNG B-type liquid cargo cabin
14:56 Panama Canal launches 2024-2025 flood control season
14:11 Hapag-Lloyd Cruises completes first 100% biofuel bunkering
13:41 Trafigura and Meroil S.A. create a joint venture company
13:23 China’s first 10,000-ton methanol dual-fuel bulk carrier sets sail
12:31 Ferguson shipyard shortlisted for new small ferries contract
12:21 GT Wings secures £225,000 grant from the Department for Transport
11:40 European Commission invests €4.8 bln of emissions trading revenues in innovative net-zero projects
11:10 China delivers world's largest Type B LNG fuel tank container ship
10:45 Dogus Holding is in talks to possibly transfer part of its stake in an Istanbul port and shopping mall company
10:24 GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the tank design of an LNG bunkering vessel
09:45 Azores establishes largest marine protected area network in North Atlantic

2024 October 23

18:00 Energy Market Authority of Singapore grants conditional approval of 1.75 GW of electricity imports from Australia
17:36 Damen delivers first of three Combi Freighters 3850 to Reederei M. Lauterjung
17:23 Torvald Klaveness sells Klaveness Ship Management AS to OSM Thome
16:47 Port of Rotterdam throughput decreases by 0.4% to 328.6 million tonnes in Q3 2024
16:09 MOL signs long-term time charter contract for Singapore's 1st FSRU
15:30 Brunvoll to equip Maran Tankers new Suezmax shuttle tankers
15:00 IINO Kaiun Kaisha to build Japan's first large dual-fuel methanol crude oil tanker at Nihon Shipyard
14:45 Hamburg Port Authority and Port of Shanghai sign MoU on implementation of the Green Shipping Corridor
14:12 Sembcorp and PT PLN EPI sign joint development agreement for Southeast Asia's largest green hydrogen project
13:44 Fincantieri and Viking sign contracts for two cruise ships Agreement also for additional four ships in option
12:24 Wartsila and Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions sign MoU
11:20 Brazil’s Port Itapoa expands its yard area and adds new equipment
10:40 Loading, unloading of goods in Imam Khomeini port up 10.5%
10:09 Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation consolidates chemical shipping assets
09:04 LR publishes recommended practices for floating offshore wind turbine support structures

2024 October 22

18:00 Seatrium secures S$100 million in repairs and upgrades projects
17:45 ELIRE Infra’s announces world’s first intelligent floating infrastructure to accelerate net zero goals across multiple industries
17:24 Shell says most oil around Bukom, Singapore cleaned up after leak
16:57 Belgium resumes transfers of Russian LNG ahead of ban next year - Bloomberg
15:48 The world’s largest and most environmentally friendly car carrier calls the Port of Hamburg
15:21 MPA and IRENA сollaborate on energy transition for maritime and port industries
14:45 CMA CGM Group and SUEZ sign an agreement to produce renewable fuel for the vessels
14:14 293 product tankers were ordered by September 2024
13:44 New Finnish consortium aims to develop innovative, clean, and flexible solutions for maritime transport and off-road machinery
13:11 Advario, VFlowTech and JTC sign MOU to accelerate deployment of clean energy storage capacity on Jurong Island by up to 25 times
12:43 MAN Energy Solutions launches ‘AmmoniaMot 2’ research project
12:21 Wartsila to supply cargo handling system for four new very large ammonia carriers built at Hanwha Ocean
11:40 A.P. Moller - Mærsk posts trading update Q3 2024 and upgrade of full-year guidance 2024
11:09 Port of Antwerp-Bruges throughput rises 3% to 210.5 million tonnes in Jan-Sept 2024
11:05 Kongsberg Maritime secures contract from Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding for ten Capital Offshore new build PSV
10:42 Fincantieri cuts steel for cruise ship “Seven Seas Prestige”
10:13 GTT signs a service contract for ENI's Coral Sul FLNG in Mozambique

2024 October 21

17:42 Hapag-Lloyd announces PSS from Europe, Middle East and Indian Subcontinent, North and Latin America to Banjul
17:39 ECS Group restructures to drive change with Jean Ceccaldi appointed as CEO by Adrien Thominet