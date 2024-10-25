2024 October 25 16:52

The MEYER WERFT shipyard delivers its new cruise ship Disney Treasure to Disney Cruise Line

MEYER WERFT delivered its new cruise ship, the Disney Treasure, to Disney Cruise Line. The Disney Treasure features some of the most complex and innovative entertainment facilities in the cruise industry. The ship has been completed earlier than contractually agreed and will set sail with guests in December, according to the company's release.

New adventures await families aboard the Disney Treasure with imaginative experiences inspired by Disney’s rich portfolio of stories.

These include theatrical dining inspired by Pixar’s “Coco,” an original Broadway-style adaptation of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, “Moana,” and an all-new collection of Disney Parks-inspired lounges for adults, like the first-ever Haunted Mansion-themed bar.

The Disney Treasure is the latest ship to join Disney Cruise Line’s fleet and the fifth Disney ship built by MEYER WERFT. MEYER WERFT and Disney Cruise Line have a longstanding relationship, that started with the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, which were delivered in 2010 and 2012. In 2022, the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, was handed over to Disney Cruise Line. The third ship in the class, the Disney Destiny, is currently under construction in Papenburg and will be delivered in 2025. In August, Disney Cruise Line and MEYER WERFT announced that the German shipyard will build four additional ships that will join Disney Cruise Line’s fleet between 2027 and 2031.

MEYER WERFT has contracted 10 cruise ships, a research vessel and four offshore converter platforms, which will be delivered until 2031.