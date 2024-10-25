  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 October 25 15:24

    KONGSBERG revenue up 19 per cent in Q3 2024

    KONGSBERG delivered revenue growth of 19 per cent compared to Q3 2023, according to the company's release.

    At the end of Q3 2024, the Group had an order backlog of NOK 96.9 billion, of which NOK 11.7 billion will be delivered during Q4 2024. This sets the stage for a strong finish to the year.

    Operating revenues in Q3 was MNOK 11 924, compared with MNOK 9 978 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 19 per cent. Order intake in Q3 was MNOK 12 951, compared to MNOK 11 339 in the same quarter last year. EBIT in Q3 was MNOK 1 868, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 15.7 per cent compared to MNOK 1 270 (12.7 per cent) in the same quarter last year. Favourable project mix, volume effects and efficient project execution contributed to the increased margin. Accumulated EBIT as of Q3 2024 was MNOK 4,778, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 13.7 per cent compared to MNOK 3,327 (11.6 per cent) in the same period last year.

    Kongsberg Maritime was the largest growth driver this quarter, increasing its operating revenues by 30% compared to Q3 last year, reaching MNOK 6,487. The business area’s order intake of MNOK 6,953, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.07, underscores its strong market position.

    The growth in orders from newbuildings was nearly 40 per cent, making up for more than half of the order intake.

    In Q3, Kongsberg Discovery secured four new contracts for the delivery of Hugin autonomous underwater vehicles. Hugin comes with different specifications and are an important part of the business area’s growth. There is significant demand for Hugin and other advanced solutions from a diverse range of customers, including commercial entities, public authorities, and the armed forces.

    Håøy says that the group has made significant investments in recent years, including new hires, facilities and supply chain development. By the end of Q3 2024, the company had 14,361 employees, marking an increase of 463 in the quarter and 1,165 over the past year.

Другие новости по темам: Kongsberg  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 October 25

18:00 Idemitsu and Mitsubishi Corporation agree to jointly study the operational efficiency of pure ammonia tankers and transshipment terminals
17:13 Singapore overtakes Rotterdam for first time to become world's largest biofuel bunkering port
16:52 The MEYER WERFT shipyard delivers its new cruise ship Disney Treasure to Disney Cruise Line
16:20 Wuchang Shipbuilding steel cut for LDA’s first wind-assisted RORO vessel
15:42 Shipping enters the fifth industrial revolution, says ABS Chairman and CEO
15:24 KONGSBERG revenue up 19 per cent in Q3 2024
14:50 The European Sea Ports Organisation releases its annual environmental report for 2024
14:13 Owners of containership Dali agree to pay more than $100 million to settle U.S. government civil lawsuit
13:45 Stena RoRo takes delivery of RoPax vessel Saint-Malo
13:25 MOL holds the naming ceremony of the new LNG vessel at Hanwha Ocean's Geoje Shipyard
12:49 Samsung Health Industries' profit more than doubled in Q3 2024
11:40 Vale and Petrobras sign agreement to supply products focused on decarbonization
11:20 Vopak Energy Park Antwerp starts market consultation for ammonia storage
10:30 DEME awarded inter-array cable and secondary steel contract for Oranjewind offshore wind farm
10:04 Van Oord’s cable-laying vessel Calypso makes its debut and is now fully operational
09:45 Indian Major Ports' cargo grows 6% in September 2024

2024 October 24

18:00 “K” LINE to trial Inmarsat Maritime's new bonded network service NexusWave on “K” LINE's fleet
17:40 CIMC SOE held a keel-laying ceremony for the 1450TEU container vessel
17:24 TwinShip project aims to improve access to reliable data for aiding in shipping decarbonisation
17:04 Grimaldi adds Patras call to its Trieste-Ambarli ro-ro line
16:42 Grain de Sail announces plans to build world's largest wind-powered container ship
16:24 COSCO SHIPPING Ports acquires stakes in two major terminals in Thailand's Laem Chabang port
16:03 MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Oct 21-25, 2024
15:44 Cavotec signs EUR 6.5 mln shore power orders for Mediterranean ports
15:13 CIMC Pacific Offshore & Engineering delivers first and largest China's LNG B-type liquid cargo cabin
14:56 Panama Canal launches 2024-2025 flood control season
14:11 Hapag-Lloyd Cruises completes first 100% biofuel bunkering
13:41 Trafigura and Meroil S.A. create a joint venture company
13:23 China’s first 10,000-ton methanol dual-fuel bulk carrier sets sail
12:31 Ferguson shipyard shortlisted for new small ferries contract
12:21 GT Wings secures £225,000 grant from the Department for Transport
11:40 European Commission invests €4.8 bln of emissions trading revenues in innovative net-zero projects
11:10 China delivers world's largest Type B LNG fuel tank container ship
10:45 Dogus Holding is in talks to possibly transfer part of its stake in an Istanbul port and shopping mall company
10:24 GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the tank design of an LNG bunkering vessel
09:45 Azores establishes largest marine protected area network in North Atlantic

2024 October 23

18:00 Energy Market Authority of Singapore grants conditional approval of 1.75 GW of electricity imports from Australia
17:36 Damen delivers first of three Combi Freighters 3850 to Reederei M. Lauterjung
17:23 Torvald Klaveness sells Klaveness Ship Management AS to OSM Thome
16:47 Port of Rotterdam throughput decreases by 0.4% to 328.6 million tonnes in Q3 2024
16:09 MOL signs long-term time charter contract for Singapore's 1st FSRU
15:30 Brunvoll to equip Maran Tankers new Suezmax shuttle tankers
15:00 IINO Kaiun Kaisha to build Japan's first large dual-fuel methanol crude oil tanker at Nihon Shipyard
14:45 Hamburg Port Authority and Port of Shanghai sign MoU on implementation of the Green Shipping Corridor
14:12 Sembcorp and PT PLN EPI sign joint development agreement for Southeast Asia's largest green hydrogen project
13:44 Fincantieri and Viking sign contracts for two cruise ships Agreement also for additional four ships in option
12:24 Wartsila and Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions sign MoU
11:20 Brazil’s Port Itapoa expands its yard area and adds new equipment
10:40 Loading, unloading of goods in Imam Khomeini port up 10.5%
10:09 Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation consolidates chemical shipping assets
09:04 LR publishes recommended practices for floating offshore wind turbine support structures

2024 October 22

18:00 Seatrium secures S$100 million in repairs and upgrades projects
17:45 ELIRE Infra’s announces world’s first intelligent floating infrastructure to accelerate net zero goals across multiple industries
17:24 Shell says most oil around Bukom, Singapore cleaned up after leak
16:57 Belgium resumes transfers of Russian LNG ahead of ban next year - Bloomberg
15:48 The world’s largest and most environmentally friendly car carrier calls the Port of Hamburg
15:21 MPA and IRENA сollaborate on energy transition for maritime and port industries
14:45 CMA CGM Group and SUEZ sign an agreement to produce renewable fuel for the vessels
14:14 293 product tankers were ordered by September 2024
13:44 New Finnish consortium aims to develop innovative, clean, and flexible solutions for maritime transport and off-road machinery
13:11 Advario, VFlowTech and JTC sign MOU to accelerate deployment of clean energy storage capacity on Jurong Island by up to 25 times
12:43 MAN Energy Solutions launches ‘AmmoniaMot 2’ research project
12:21 Wartsila to supply cargo handling system for four new very large ammonia carriers built at Hanwha Ocean
11:40 A.P. Moller - Mærsk posts trading update Q3 2024 and upgrade of full-year guidance 2024
11:09 Port of Antwerp-Bruges throughput rises 3% to 210.5 million tonnes in Jan-Sept 2024
11:05 Kongsberg Maritime secures contract from Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding for ten Capital Offshore new build PSV
10:42 Fincantieri cuts steel for cruise ship “Seven Seas Prestige”
10:13 GTT signs a service contract for ENI's Coral Sul FLNG in Mozambique

2024 October 21

17:42 Hapag-Lloyd announces PSS from Europe, Middle East and Indian Subcontinent, North and Latin America to Banjul
17:39 ECS Group restructures to drive change with Jean Ceccaldi appointed as CEO by Adrien Thominet