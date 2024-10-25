2024 October 25 13:25

MOL holds the naming ceremony of the new LNG vessel at Hanwha Ocean's Geoje Shipyard

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) today announced that on October 25, it held a naming ceremony for a newbuilding LNG carrier, which will serve Mitsui & Co., Ltd., at the Geoje Shipyard of Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd. in South Korea.

MOL and Mitsui & Co. signed a charter contract for the Marvel Swallow, the fourth in a series of vessels, in 2022. Contracts were signed for the three previous newbuilding vessels in 2014 and 2015.

The vessel is equipped with the latest MAN Energy Solutions engines, which offer improved fuel efficiency and are more environmentally friendly than those installed on current LNG carriers.

MOL is committed to further deepening and developing its relationship with Mitsui & Co., and will continue to proactively work to offer safe and high-quality services as a leading company in LNG transport, while addressing environmental issues in line with the "MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2."