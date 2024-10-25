2024 October 25 11:20

Vopak Energy Park Antwerp starts market consultation for ammonia storage

Vopak is launching a market consultation for the storage of ammonia at its Vopak Energy Park Antwerp site in Belgium, according to the company's release. The market consultation aims to gauge market interest and to gather detailed insight into customer demand. Vopak Energy Park Antwerp intends to finish the currently ongoing pre-FEED study by the end of 2024. Subject to market interest and a positive FID the start of operations is currently foreseen in 2029.

The site’s extensive size, strategic location and connectivity to Northwest Europe offer unparalleled opportunities. With our site we aim to offer deep-sea, river, road and rail access, as well as pipeline connections to Northwest Europe paving the way for large-scale developments in the chemical industry and hydrogen economy including hydrogen carriers, ammonia storage and cracking.

Vopak Energy Park Antwerp Vopak Energy Park Antwerp aims making a positive contribution to the decarbonisation of the industrial cluster in the Antwerp port area and to accelerate the energy transition. This site offers a unique opportunity to implement our strategy to develop critical infrastructure that supports the energy and feedstock transition, representing a unique opportunity for us to contribute to the industry's decarbonisation efforts.

As previously announced, Vopak is also proudly supporting A.P. Moller Holding with the development of an innovative commercial-scale production of fossil-free plastics at Vopak Energy Park Antwerp.





