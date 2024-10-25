2024 October 25 10:30

DEME awarded inter-array cable and secondary steel contract for Oranjewind offshore wind farm

DEME has been awarded a substantial1 contract to carry out the transport and installation works for the inter-array cables and secondary steel for the OranjeWind offshore wind farm in the Netherlands, according to the company's release.

With an installed capacity of nearly 800 MW, the wind farm is being developed by a joint venture of leading energy companies RWE and TotalEnergies. DEME will transport and install a total of 114 km of inter-array cables, which will connect all 53 foundations to the offshore substation in the Dutch North Sea.

The extensive scope includes all the engineering, preparation and supporting activities, ensuring that DEME will deliver a complete solution to RWE and TotalEnergies. Pre-sweeping will be conducted at the wind farm, situated 53 km from the Dutch coast, before cable installation in areas with significant sand waves to ensure the cable is buried at the required target depth. At the offshore substation and crossings of existing assets, the cables will be stabilised with rock. The secondary steel scope includes the transport and installation of boat landings, access platforms and internal platforms at the monopile foundations.

Scheduled to start in the second half of 2026, DEME will deploy offshore and cable installation vessels, a hopper dredger and fallpipe vessel, as well as additional supporting equipment. This is the fourth cable project DEME has been awarded in recent months. DEME won two contracts from Prysmian for the engineering and installation works for TenneT’s IJmuiden Ver Alpha and Nederwiek 1 offshore grid systems in the Netherlands. As well as this, a consortium consisting of DEME and Hellenic Cables, won a major contract for the supply and installation of the high- voltage subsea cables for the Princess Elisabeth Island in the Belgian North Sea.

DEME is a leading contractor in the fields of offshore energy, environmental remediation, dredging and marine infrastructure. DEME also engages in concessions activities in offshore wind, marine infrastructure, green hydrogen, and deep-sea mineral harvesting.