2024 October 24 15:44

Cavotec signs EUR 6.5 mln shore power orders for Mediterranean ports

Cavotec has signed two major orders, totaling EUR 6.5 million, to provide its cutting-edge PowerMove shore power systems to two Mediterranean ports. These systems will support cruise ships and RoRo vessels by enabling them to connect to shore power, significantly reducing emissions and contributing to more sustainable port operations, according to the company's release.

The first order includes several PowerMove mobile cable management systems designed to serve cruise and RoRo vessels. Deliveries are expected to begin in mid-2025 and conclude by the end of the year. The systems will enable vessels to operate emission-free while docked, offering benefits such as reduced noise pollution, enhanced passenger comfort, fuel cost savings, and compliance with stringent environmental regulations.

The second order involves supplying two PowerMove shore power systems, scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2026. These systems will enable two cruise vessels to connect to shore power simultaneously, further supporting sustainable operations at the port.