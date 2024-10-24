2024 October 24 17:40

CIMC SOE held a keel-laying ceremony for the 1450TEU container vessel

On the morning of October 18, Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co., Ltd., held the keel-laying ceremony for the first-of-class 1450TEU dual-fuel container vessel on the company's West Area Shipway No.1, marking the full-scale commencement of construction work on the new vessel.

The container vessel has an overall length of 169.95 meters, a breadth of 27.6 meters, a designed draught of 9 meters, and a design speed of 18.5 knots. In addition, this vessel adopts a dual-fuel propulsion system using LNG, equipped with a high-pressure LNG dual-fuel main engine from MAN, significantly reducing pollutant emissions and greenhouse gas emissions during operation, responding to the international call for reduced carbon footprints.

To further enhance the economic and environmental performance of the vessel, CIMC SOE introduced its self-designed LNG Fuel Gas Supply System (FGSS) in this project. Moreover, the vessel uses an innovative horizontal triple C-type fuel tank design, which is a world-first, effectively saving cargo space while improving operational efficiency.