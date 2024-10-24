2024 October 24 15:13

CIMC Pacific Offshore & Engineering delivers first and largest China's LNG B-type liquid cargo cabin

On 22 October, the largest domestic LNG B-type cargo cabin constructed by Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of CIMC Enric, for Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of CSSC, was delivered and shipped from its Qidong Base Terminal in Jiangsu Province.



This signifies major breakthrough for CIMC SOE in the construction of B-type liquid cargo cabins, expanding its product range in the low-temperature liquid cargo transport market, and successfully covering the entire series of ABC-type liquid cargo cabins.

This delivery of B-type liquid cargo cabins, consisting of two liquid cargo cabins in a single ship set, is currently the largest LNG B-type liquid cargo cabin in China. The prismatic-shaped cargo cabins have a capacity of about 6,950 m3 per tank. The B-type cabins offer advantages such as high capacity utilization and flexible design comparing with the traditional C-type tanks. The B-type cabins will be installed on the LNG shipping and refueling vessel with a capacity of 14,000 m3. The vessel has been classified by China Classification Society (CCS), is capable of providing one-stop LNG refueling and transportation services for both river and sea routes.

CIMC SOE's liquid cargo B-cabin for the first time involves the detailed design such as internal installation platform, pipeline system layout and stress analysis. The construction of B-cabin mainly adopts the modularized approach, involving multi-section manufacturing and general assembling, which greatly reduces the construction timeline. The SOE Business Department reallocated a dedicated team for B-cabin construction team to rationally arrange the production resources, optimized production resources, streamlined and improved processes despite a busy production schedule and resource constraints at the beginning of the year. Also, the project team improved measures through parallel processing and making breakthroughs at cutting-edge technologies, and ultimately delivered the project on schedule.