2024 October 24 18:00

“K” LINE to trial Inmarsat Maritime's new bonded network service NexusWave on “K” LINE's fleet

“K” LINE will conduct a trial of Inmarsat Maritime's new bonded network service NexusWave on “K” LINE's fleet, according to Inmarsat's release. NexusWave ​​seamlessly integrates multiple high-speed networks in real time to enable high-speed, always-on ship-to-shore communications, thereby enhancing digitalization of ship operation and environmental response, as well as the welfare of seafarers. The implementation of these trials will start this month.

Launched in May this year, NexusWave is a unique bonded multi-dimensional network, designed to offer high-speed connectivity, unlimited data, global coverage, and ‘secure by design’ infrastructure for office-like and home-like experiences. The service integrates globally reliable Global Xpress (GX) Ka-band, low-Earth orbit (LEO) services, and as-available coastal LTE service – enhanced by an L-band layer for resiliency, to deliver fast, always-on connectivity. NexusWave also features enterprise grade firewall security.



“K” LINE is a logistics company rooted in the shipping industry, operating a diverse fleet of more than 400 vessels worldwide.



