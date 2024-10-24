  The version for the print
  2024 October 24

    Hapag-Lloyd Cruises completes first 100% biofuel bunkering

    Hapag-Lloyd Cruises plans to increase the use of biofuels across its fleet following the completion of a first bunkering of 100% biofuel onboard its expedition ship HANSEATIC spirit, the company told Bunkerspot.

    The vessel was bunkered with GoodFuels’ second-generation biofuel, which was produced from residual and waste materials, on 7 October in Amsterdam. The fuel was used during a cruise from Hamburg to Funchal (Portugal) later that month, reducing CO2 emissions by at least 80%, Hapag-Lloyd said.

    This marked the first bunkering of 100% biofuel for Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, although trials with smaller amounts had taken place before. In 2022, sister ship HANSEATIC inspiration successfully tested a mixture of 30% biofuel and marine gas oil.

    On arrival in Hamburg, the HANSEATIC spirit successfully tested its shore power connection, becoming the third of five vessels in the Hapag-Lloyd Cruises fleet that can use shore power.

    ‘With the low-emission fuel and the shore power connection tested on Oct. 11th 2024, the expedition ship is now sending a strong signal for the decarbonization of the Hapag-Lloyd Cruises fleet,’ the company’s Managing Director Isolde Susset told Bunkerspot.

