2024 October 24 13:23

China’s first 10,000-ton methanol dual-fuel bulk carrier sets sail

On October 21st, the "Guoneng Changjiang 01", China’s first 10,000-ton methanol dual-fuel bulk carrier powered by an integrated electric propulsion system, was officially named and delivered in Hubei. This marks a major step forward in the development of green and intelligent vessels for inland waterway shipping, according to Xinde Marine.

As a standard vessel type for the Yangtze River and the Three Gorges area, the "Guoneng Changjiang 01" has earned China’s first classification certificate for a methanol dual-fuel vessel of its size. It bears the additional notations for Green Ship-II, Smart Engine Room, Smart Energy Efficiency Management, and Smart Integration Platform, among other advanced green technologies.

Key technical highlights:

Cutting-edge hybrid power system, combining methanol dual-fuel engines with lithium batteries

Equipped with four 620 kW methanol dual-fuel generator sets, two 500 kWh lithium battery packs, and two 1000 kW propulsion motors

Innovative energy optimization strategies to maximize operational efficiency across various conditions along the Yangtze River

In addition, the vessel has been granted two patents for optimizing fuel efficiency and power output control, making it a true pioneer in sustainable inland shipping.



