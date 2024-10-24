2024 October 24 12:31

Ferguson shipyard shortlisted for new small ferries contract

The procurement of seven new electric ferries to help support island communities and improve the resilience of the Clyde and Hebrides network is progressing to Invite to Tender, according to Transport Scotland.

The first stage of the competitive tender process assessed shipyards interested in bidding for the contract against specific criteria including facilities, capacities and capabilities to take on the project. The following six yards have been selected to progress to Invite to Tender stage:

Asenav S.A. (Chile)

Cammell Laird (UK)

Cemre Marin Endustri A.S (Türkiye)

Damen Offshore & Specialised Vessels. (Multinational)

Ferguson Marine (Commercial) Ltd (UK)

Remontowa Shipbuilding S.A. (Poland)

Estimated costs for Phase 1 of the Small Vessels Replacement Programme are around £175 million, which includes allowances for the seven vessels as well as port improvements and shore power upgrades.

The tender returns are expected by January 2025, with a view to awarding the contract in March 2025.