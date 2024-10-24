2024 October 24 11:10

China delivers world's largest Type B LNG fuel tank container ship

China's northeastern city of Dalian has delivered the world's largest Type B LNG fuel tank container ship, according to CGTN. The vessel "Maria Cristina" has a capacity of 16-thousand TEUs. The launch is a significant milestone in China's LNG fuel tank industry and technology.

The vessel features an energy efficient system, equipped with a medium- and low-pressure air system developed by China. Maria Cristina is the first of eight 16-thousand TEU dual-fuel container ships built by the Mediterranean Shipping Company. Following its delivery, the ship will conduct operations on routes between China and Europe.

BI HONGKUN, Project Manager, Dalian Shipbuilding Industry "The installation of the Type B LNG fuel tank was completed using a large marine crane. The entire process took just 29 hours."