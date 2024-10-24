  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 October 24 09:45

    Azores establishes largest marine protected area network in North Atlantic

    As the world prepares for the UN Biodiversity Conference (CBD COP16), the Autonomous Region of the Azores has passed groundbreaking legislation designating the largest marine protected area network in the North Atlantic.

    This historic decision safeguards 30% of the sea surrounding the Azores archipelago, covering 287,000 km², half of which is fully protected, where no extraction of natural resources takes place. The other half of the network is highly protected. This marks a significant milestone in global marine conservation and sets a powerful precedent for the upcoming biodiversity negotiations.

    The Azores' decision comes at a crucial time as nations worldwide work to implement the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework where 196 countries agreed that protecting 30% of the world's lands and oceans by 2030 (30x30 target) is critical to the future health of the planet. The legislation leads the way for the European Union's Biodiversity Strategy for 2030 and advances global ocean protection goals.

    Marine protected areas are widely recognized as the most effective tool in the global effort to reverse biodiversity loss and build ocean resilience against climate change. The Azores leadership is inspiring, given that less than 3% of the world's oceans are fully or highly protected.

    "The Azores has long been known for its unique ocean nature, and with this decision, we are driving the way forward to a productive, vibrant ocean. The sea is an integral part of our collective identity, being vital socially, culturally and economically. We are committed to protect and recover our ocean to support a healthy blue economy. Our decision through a science-based and participatory process leading to the protection of 30% of our seas serves as an example that other regions must follow now to ensure the future health of the planet." José Manuel Bolieiro, President of the Regional Government of the Azores.

    The Azores is a Portuguese archipelago of nine volcanic islands in the middle of the North Atlantic Ocean. The Azorean sea, an area of approximately 1,000,000 km², represents 55% of the Portuguese waters and around 15% of the European waters. It contains some of the most important, unique and fragile island, open sea, and deep-sea environments in the North Atlantic. The now approved network of marine protected areas creates a sanctuary for nature, such as sharks, fish, whales, deep-sea corals and unique hydrothermal vent ecosystems, resulting in a healthy ocean, which the blue economy and Azorean communities depend upon.

    The creation of this marine protected area network was successful due to an extensive participatory process. In total, the Government led more than 40 meetings with representatives from various sectors, including from the fishing sector, maritime transport, maritime-tourism operators, and environmental non-governmental organizations. The result was the collaborative design of a network of marine protected areas that benefits people, nature, and the economy, based on the best available science in the region.

    A marine protected area (MPA) is an area in the ocean aimed at nature conservation where limits are placed limits on human activity. Science shows that fully and highly protected MPAs derive the most benefits, both for nature and for people. According to the MPA Guide different types of protection are defined as follows:
     Full Protection: No extractive or destructive activities are allowed; all abatable impacts are minimized.
     High Protection: Only light extractive activities with low total impact are allowed, with all other abatable impacts minimized.
     Light Protection: Some protection of biodiversity exists, but moderate to significant extraction and other impacts are allowed.
     Minimal Protection: Extensive extraction and other impacts are allowed, but the site still provides some conservation benefits in the area.

    Marine Protected Areas have been proven to:
     Restore fish populations and enhance biodiversity, benefiting local fishing communities through spillover effects
     Protect critical habitats for endangered species
     Increase ecosystem resilience to climate change and pollution
     Boost sustainable ecotourism opportunities
     Support sustainable livelihoods in coastal communities

    Focused on the conservation and sustainable use of the Azores Sea, based on the best scientific knowledge, and with the participation of the community, the Blue Azores Program aims to contribute to the protection, promotion and enhancement of the archipelago's marine natural capital, creating new avenues for the sustainable economic development of the region. It thus promotes the conservation of the ocean, the enhancement of nature and the activities that depend on it, and the promotion of a sustainable blue economy. It was born from a partnership between the Regional Government of the Azores, the Oceano Azul Foundation and the Waitt Institute, and in collaboration with the University of the Azores.

Другие новости по темам: ecology  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 October 24

18:00 “K” LINE to trial Inmarsat Maritime's new bonded network service NexusWave on “K” LINE's fleet
17:40 CIMC SOE held a keel-laying ceremony for the 1450TEU container vessel
17:24 TwinShip project aims to improve access to reliable data for aiding in shipping decarbonisation
17:04 Grimaldi adds Patras call to its Trieste-Ambarli ro-ro line
16:42 Grain de Sail announces plans to build world's largest wind-powered container ship
16:24 COSCO SHIPPING Ports acquires stakes in two major terminals in Thailand's Laem Chabang port
16:03 MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Oct 21-25, 2024
15:44 Cavotec signs EUR 6.5 mln shore power orders for Mediterranean ports
15:13 CIMC Pacific Offshore & Engineering delivers first and largest China's LNG B-type liquid cargo cabin
14:56 Panama Canal launches 2024-2025 flood control season
14:11 Hapag-Lloyd Cruises completes first 100% biofuel bunkering
13:41 Trafigura and Meroil S.A. create a joint venture company
13:23 China’s first 10,000-ton methanol dual-fuel bulk carrier sets sail
12:31 Ferguson shipyard shortlisted for new small ferries contract
12:21 GT Wings secures £225,000 grant from the Department for Transport
11:40 European Commission invests €4.8 bln of emissions trading revenues in innovative net-zero projects
11:10 China delivers world's largest Type B LNG fuel tank container ship
10:45 Dogus Holding is in talks to possibly transfer part of its stake in an Istanbul port and shopping mall company
10:24 GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the tank design of an LNG bunkering vessel
09:45 Azores establishes largest marine protected area network in North Atlantic

2024 October 23

18:00 Energy Market Authority of Singapore grants conditional approval of 1.75 GW of electricity imports from Australia
17:36 Damen delivers first of three Combi Freighters 3850 to Reederei M. Lauterjung
17:23 Torvald Klaveness sells Klaveness Ship Management AS to OSM Thome
16:47 Port of Rotterdam throughput decreases by 0.4% to 328.6 million tonnes in Q3 2024
16:09 MOL signs long-term time charter contract for Singapore's 1st FSRU
15:30 Brunvoll to equip Maran Tankers new Suezmax shuttle tankers
15:00 IINO Kaiun Kaisha to build Japan's first large dual-fuel methanol crude oil tanker at Nihon Shipyard
14:45 Hamburg Port Authority and Port of Shanghai sign MoU on implementation of the Green Shipping Corridor
14:12 Sembcorp and PT PLN EPI sign joint development agreement for Southeast Asia's largest green hydrogen project
13:44 Fincantieri and Viking sign contracts for two cruise ships Agreement also for additional four ships in option
12:24 Wartsila and Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions sign MoU
11:20 Brazil’s Port Itapoa expands its yard area and adds new equipment
10:40 Loading, unloading of goods in Imam Khomeini port up 10.5%
10:09 Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation consolidates chemical shipping assets
09:04 LR publishes recommended practices for floating offshore wind turbine support structures

2024 October 22

18:00 Seatrium secures S$100 million in repairs and upgrades projects
17:45 ELIRE Infra’s announces world’s first intelligent floating infrastructure to accelerate net zero goals across multiple industries
17:24 Shell says most oil around Bukom, Singapore cleaned up after leak
16:57 Belgium resumes transfers of Russian LNG ahead of ban next year - Bloomberg
15:48 The world’s largest and most environmentally friendly car carrier calls the Port of Hamburg
15:21 MPA and IRENA сollaborate on energy transition for maritime and port industries
14:45 CMA CGM Group and SUEZ sign an agreement to produce renewable fuel for the vessels
14:14 293 product tankers were ordered by September 2024
13:44 New Finnish consortium aims to develop innovative, clean, and flexible solutions for maritime transport and off-road machinery
13:11 Advario, VFlowTech and JTC sign MOU to accelerate deployment of clean energy storage capacity on Jurong Island by up to 25 times
12:43 MAN Energy Solutions launches ‘AmmoniaMot 2’ research project
12:21 Wartsila to supply cargo handling system for four new very large ammonia carriers built at Hanwha Ocean
11:40 A.P. Moller - Mærsk posts trading update Q3 2024 and upgrade of full-year guidance 2024
11:09 Port of Antwerp-Bruges throughput rises 3% to 210.5 million tonnes in Jan-Sept 2024
11:05 Kongsberg Maritime secures contract from Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding for ten Capital Offshore new build PSV
10:42 Fincantieri cuts steel for cruise ship “Seven Seas Prestige”
10:13 GTT signs a service contract for ENI's Coral Sul FLNG in Mozambique

2024 October 21

17:42 Hapag-Lloyd announces PSS from Europe, Middle East and Indian Subcontinent, North and Latin America to Banjul
17:39 ECS Group restructures to drive change with Jean Ceccaldi appointed as CEO by Adrien Thominet
17:22 Oil leak from Shell pipeline contained – MPA
17:19 Qatar's Nakilat achieves a net profit of QAR 1.28 billion ($352 million) in the third quarter of 2024, ended September 30
16:42 CMA CGM announces PSS on Mediterranean to WCSA, Central America & the Caribbean services
15:52 South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean joins GCMD as Strategic Partner GCMD 
15:23 BW LNG secures e-procurement deal with Procureship for global LNG fleet
14:33 Normec Verifavia сonducts сomprehensive сarbon footprint verification for Swire Shipping
13:53 Fire breaks out on Malta-flagged tanker MED ATLANTIC in East Johor Straits
13:26 Indian Register of Shipping and SeaTech sign MOU for international collaboration on green tug design and sustainable initiatives
12:53 ABS delivers comprehensive ammonia dispersion safety evaluation to Hanwha Ocean
12:23 Zinus AS awarded contract for shore power units to Port of Skagen
11:59 PSA сelebrates groundbreaking for its new logistics hub in Tuas Port, Singapore
11:48 Seaspan orders six 13,600 TEUs container ships from Hudong-Zhonghua
10:51 Port of Long Beach sets new container record in September 2024
10:39 ClassNK awards notation for safe transportation of EVs to “K” LINE's car carrier “TEXAS HIGHWAY”

2024 October 20

16:03 SSA Marine terminal in Panama receives new cranes
14:28 Hapag-Lloyd Cruises vessel takes on 100% biofuel for first time