2024 October 23 17:23

Torvald Klaveness sells Klaveness Ship Management AS to OSM Thome

Torvald Klaveness announced today the sale of 100% of Klaveness Ship Management AS shares to OSM Thome, a global leader in ship management, according to the company's release. Subsidiaries of Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA, in parallel, have agreed to enter into new ship management agreements for its fleet with Klaveness Ship Management under ownership of OSM Thome.

Additionally, Torvald Klaveness and OSM Thome have agreed to cooperate to explore new ways to modernize ship management through new technology and digitalization.

This move by the Torvald Klaveness Group is driven by the need for scale and investment capacity to address future demands, and to strengthen the development of ship management activities linked to the Klaveness Combination Carriers.



The agreement safeguards the continuity and integrated operating model of the technical management of the Klaveness Combination Carriers fleet meaning the dedicated team of experienced professionals will continue to work exclusively for Klaveness Combination Carriers.

With OSM Thome as the new owner of Klaveness Ship Management, Klaveness Combination Carriers will gain access to additional technical resources and scale that will further improve activities and support future expansion. The highly qualified and specialized crewing pool will continue to be dedicated to the Klaveness Combination Carriers fleet. In the agreement with OSM Thome, special emphasis has been put on protecting Klaveness Combination Carriers’ unique expertise in operating the combination carriers.



OSM Thome employs around 29,000 seafarers and 1,600 shore-based professionals, serving several international leading shipping groups. They will establish a new office on the Torvald Klaveness premises in Oslo that will handle the ship management for Klaveness Combination Carriers. Klaveness Ship Management will also, under OSM Thome ownership, retain its name. The transactions are set to take effect from January 2025.



Torvald Klaveness is a pioneering shipping company with a vision to improve the nature of shipping and an ambition to make seaborne supply chains resilient, decarbonized, and cost-effective.

The company consists of a holding structure and four operating companies. Through Klaveness Combination Carriers, the company takes an active part in the transition to low-carbon shipping with its unique combination carrier concept. Klaveness Dry Bulk is a leading operator servicing the global dry bulk industry, it manages the world’s largest Panamax Pool and Market Manager, a digital platform enabling clients to make data-driven freight decisions. Klaveness Ship Management manages the owned vessels from an environmental, technical, and commercial standpoint. Klaveness Digital has developed the world’s leading platform for managing seaborne supply chains with CargoValue. With over 75 years’ experience, Torvald Klaveness operates some 100 vessels through offices in Oslo, Singapore, Tokyo, Dubai, and Manila with around 200 employees onshore and close to 650 seafarers.



OSM Thome offers, among other things, technical operations, crew management, education, and marine services, taking care of the operation of the ships in a competitive manner. The company employs around 29,000 seafarers, and it has 1,600 shore-based employees. These operate a fleet of 1,000 ships from 22 countries around the world.



Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) is the world leader in combination carriers, owning and operating eight CABU and eight CLEANBU combination carriers with three CABU vessels under construction for delivery in 2026.

KCC’s combination carriers are built for transportation of both wet and dry bulk cargoes, being operated in trades where the vessels efficiently combine dry and wet cargoes with minimum ballast. Through their high utilization and efficiency, the vessels emit up to 40% less CO2 per transported ton compared to standard tanker and dry bulk vessels in current and targeted combination trading patterns.