2024 October 23 17:36

Damen delivers first of three Combi Freighters 3850 to Reederei M. Lauterjung

Damen has delivered the first of three Combi Freighters (CF) 3850 that it is building for Reederei M. Lauterjung at the Ba Son Shipyard in Vietnam, according to the company's release. Following the delivery, the vessel set sail on its maiden voyage, transporting cargo from South East Asia en route to Europe.

On arrival, the vessel, named MV Arion, will enter into a charter agreement with Amadeus Schiffahrts- und Speditions, a subsidiary of HGK Shipping, where it will operate under the name Amadeus Pearl.

The CF 3850 is a next generation vessel. It combines Damen’s years of experience in the cargo transportation sector with cutting-edge innovation, leading to an optimised, efficient performance suited to the modern short sea operation. In addition to being the first Damen vessel delivered to Reederei M. Lauterjung, the CF 3850 is the first vessel Damen has delivered as part of its collaboration with the Ba Son Shipyard. Damen began the cooperation with the Vietnamese yard to create the additional capacity required to meet the growing demand for cargo vessels.

Engineered in Drachten, the Netherlands, the vessels are constructed to the same, high quality design and specifications, using the same components and equipment wherever they are built. Damen is currently constructing a further seven CF vessels at the Vietnam yard, including two more for Reederei M. Lauterjung.

Following the delivery, Damen and Reederei M. Lauterjung signed a contract, on the 18th October, for a fourth CF 3850 vessel, to be built at Damen Yichang Shipyard in China. This latest order will offer a 30% increase in fuel efficiency. Damen will construct the vessel with the capability to run on biofuels, as well as batteries for peak shaving and port operation. Additionally, it will be hybrid-ready, prepared for conversion to full electric in the future with a minimum of downtime.