2024 October 23 18:00

Energy Market Authority of Singapore grants conditional approval of 1.75 GW of electricity imports from Australia

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) has granted Conditional Approval to Sun Cable (Singapore) Assets Pte Ltd to import 1.75 gigawatt (GW) of low-carbon electricity from Australia into Singapore, in line with the Singapore’s long-term strategy to decarbonise its energy supply. The imported electricity is expected to harness solar power from Australia’s Northern Territory and transmitted to Singapore via new subsea cables over a distance of approximately 4,300km.

The Conditional Approval awarded to Sun Cable recognises that the project can be technically and commercially viable based on the proposal and information submitted thus far. The Conditional Approval will provide Sun Cable with the support to continue to develop the project to meet its proposed commercial operation date, which is expected to be after 2035.

Sun Cable will need to update its proposal to demonstrate fulfilment of EMA’s required conditions precedent before the project can be considered for an award of Conditional Licence. Such conditions precedent include compliance with EMA’s technical requirements and achieving a commercially viable price acceptable to customers. Sun Cable will also need to secure all requisite approvals of relevant jurisdictions, including countries which the cables will pass through.

Low-carbon electricity imports are part of Singapore’s overall strategy to decarbonise the power sector, which currently accounts for 40% of our carbon emissions. EMA is seeking to import around 6 GW of low-carbon electricity by 2035.

To date, EMA has granted 2 GW of Conditional Licences for electricity imports from Indonesia, as well as 3.6 GW of Conditional Approvals for electricity imports comprising 1.4 GW from Indonesia, 1GW from Cambodia and 1.2 GW from Vietnam. If realised, these projects will collectively tap on a diverse mix of solar energy, hydropower and wind power. They will also contribute to the realisation of the ASEAN Power Grid.