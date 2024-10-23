2024 October 23 15:30

Brunvoll to equip Maran Tankers new Suezmax shuttle tankers

Brunvoll has entered into an agreement with Daehan Shipbuilding for the delivery of a comprehensive package of thrusters for three Suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers which are under construction for Maran Tankers Management Inc., the oil tanker shipping arm of the Angelicoussis Group, according to the company's release.

Brunvoll’s delivery for the three vessels consists of one AR100 and two AR115 retractable azimuth thrusters, one FU100 and one FU115 tunnel thrusters. The combined power output of all the thrusters for each vessel is above 13.000 kW.

The three 154.000 dead weight tonne shuttle tankers will have a length of 276 meters and become Daehan Shipbuilding new building no. 5801, 5802, and 5803. The vessel will be built according to Suezmax requirements, which describes the maximum dimension a vessel can have to sail through the Suez Canal. After completion the vessels will enter into a long-term charter agreement with the Brazilian energy company Petrobras.

The retractable azimuth thrusters are designed with a solution that allows for service and maintenance of the thruster unit without dry docking the vessel. This feature is valuable due to the large size of these vessels, which face challenges to find and book suitable drydocks. The operational nature of shuttle tankers, often on long contracts with costly off-hire clauses, is also a factor.

Maran Tankers Management (MTM) is the Angelicoussis Group’s oil tanker shipping company established in 1992. Based on the Group’s long-standing shipping tradition dating back to 1947, MTM has grown into a leading operator in the crude oil transportation sector. The company manages a fleet of 54 vessels, with an additional 11 vessels on order, together totaling more than 16 million DWT in capacity.

Daehan Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a South Korean shipbuilding company founded in 2004 and located in Haenam. It specializes in constructing various vessel types, including tankers and bulk carriers, and is particularly known for its dominance in the Aframax Tanker market. The company operates a modern shipyard capable of producing 12 ships annually. In recent years, Daehan has focused on eco-friendly ship designs and the company was acquired by a consortium led by KH Investment Group, marking a transition from government control to private ownership.