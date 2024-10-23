2024 October 23 15:00

IINO Kaiun Kaisha to build Japan's first large dual-fuel methanol crude oil tanker at Nihon Shipyard

IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (IINO Lines) has decided to build Japan's first large methanol dual-fuel crude oil tanker at Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd. (NSY), based on the design concept formulated by the four-company consortium comprising Idemitsu Tanker Co., Ltd. (Idemitsu Tanker), Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, NSY, according to the company's release.

The vessel is scheduled to be completed in 2027 and it has decided to be allocated for a charter contract with Idemitsu Tanker. The vessel can use methanol as fuel in addition to conventional fuel oil, and is equipped with a shaft generator that generates electricity by utilizing the rotation of the main propeller shaft. This significantly reduces ship-derived air pollutants such as carbon dioxide (CO₂), sulfur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulate matter (PM).