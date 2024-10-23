2024 October 23 14:45

Hamburg Port Authority and Port of Shanghai sign MoU on implementation of the Green Shipping Corridor

The Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) and the Port of Shanghai signed a joint memorandum of understanding to establish a green shipping corridor in a formal ceremony. The memorandum aims to make the shipping industry more environmentally friendly and lower-carbon and to promote the sustainable development of global maritime transport.



Together with COSCO Shipping Lines and the Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG), the Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission (SMTC) and the HPA are working on the implementation of the Green Shipping Corridor, according to HPA's release. The aim is to accelerate the decarbonization of maritime transport by working with technical equipment suppliers, energy suppliers, cargo owners, terminals and shipping companies.



The agreed objectives include providing suitable shore power connections to all container terminals in each port, promoting the supply and use of environmentally friendly fuels, calling on technical equipment suppliers, energy suppliers, cargo owners, terminals and shipping companies to commit to the goals of the Green Shipping Corridor, and sharing knowledge and information to support the goals of the Green Shipping Corridor and promote best practices.



"The establishment of a green shipping corridor supports the sustainable development of both ports and sets new standards for the global maritime industry. The close cooperation between all parties, such as terminals, shipping companies and energy suppliers, plays an important role in achieving the set goals for sustainable shipping," says Jens Meier, CEO of HPA and President of the World Ports Organization IAPH.