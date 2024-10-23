2024 October 23 13:44

Fincantieri and Viking sign contracts for two cruise ships Agreement also for additional four ships in option

Fincantieri and Viking have signed contracts for the construction of two new cruise ships, based on the successful features of the previous vessels, which Fincantieri has already built for this shipowner in its Italian yards. The units will be delivered in 2030. The value of this agreement, subject to financing and other typical terms and conditions, is considered as large. For Fincantieri, a large cruise agreement is an agreement representing a value between euro 500 million and euro 1 billion.

Fincantieri and Viking have also reached an agreement for four additional ships in option with deliveries scheduled for 2031 and 2032.



The new ships will be built according to the latest environmental rules and navigation regulations and will be equipped with the most modern safety systems. They will boast all innovations made available by the ongoing cooperation between Fincantieri and Viking for the development of eco-friendly fuels and of sustainable zero- emission power generation systems.

The new vessels will be placed in the small cruise ship segment, the gross tonnage is about 54,300 tons and they will accommodate 998 passengers on board in 499 cabins.



The agreement reflects the strong and long-lasting relationship between Fincantieri and Viking - dating back to 2012- and whose collaboration encompasses, as of today, a total of 22 ships, including the two purpose-built expedition units of the Norwegian subsidiary Vard.





