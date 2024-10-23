2024 October 23 12:24

Wartsila and Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions sign MoU

Technology group Wärtsilä and Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 30 September 2024, according to Wärtsilä's release. The MoU paves the way to formalise the cooperation between the two companies and ensures that vessels calling at Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions for repairs, maintenance, or retrofit projects involving 2-stroke / 4-stroke engines, and propulsion equipment receive the optimal level of service support.



The MoU encompasses maintenance and repair services, specialised maintenance services including upgrades and the latest eco-friendly reconditioning technology, decarbonisation and retrofit projects, like 2-stroke radical de-rating services, the dual-fuel conversions, cooperation on engineering services and training, using Wärtsilä’s Land and Sea Academy facilities.

Wärtsilä and Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions will also collaborate on providing ship owners and operators with subject matter expertise on all available options for decarbonising their operations, including feasibility studies on sustainable fuel retrofit and conversion projects, and hybrid propulsion solutions.

In addition, the MoU with Wärtsilä will enable Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions to enhance its service offerings to vessel owners of modern LNGC carriers. These vessels, equipped with advanced dual-fuel 2-stroke main engines and 4-stroke auxiliary engines, will benefit from Wärtsilä’s renowned expertise in marine maintenance, covering both engine types, enabling Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions to provide vital support and exceptional service to its clients.





