2024 October 23 10:40

Loading, unloading of goods in Imam Khomeini port up 10.5%

The loading and unloading of goods in Imam Khomeini port, in the southwestern Khuzestan province, increased by 14% during the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (Mar. 20-Sep. 21), a provincial official said, according to MNA.

Aboutaleb Geraylou, the head of Khuzestan’s Ports and Maritime Department, said that 24 million tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at this port during the mentioned six-month period.

Of the mentioned figure, 13 million tons was the amount of non-oil goods and 11 million tons was the oil products.

Based on the latest data released by the Iranian Transport and Urban Development Ministry, the loading and unloading of goods in the ports of Iran increased by seven percent in the first six months of the present year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

As reported, 81 million tons of commodities were loaded and unloaded in the ports in the first half of the current Iranian year while the figure was 76 million tons in the first half of the previous year.