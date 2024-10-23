2024 October 23 09:04

LR publishes recommended practices for floating offshore wind turbine support structures

Lloyd's Register (LR) has published its first Recommended Practice (RP) for Floating Offshore Wind Turbine Support Structures marking a significant milestone in the rapidly expanding floating offshore wind sector, according to LR's release.

Developed in alignment with established international codes and standards, including IEC 61400-3-2 and the ISO 19000 series, LR's RP facilitates the development of floating offshore wind turbines (FOWTs). The document offers invaluable guidance across the entirety of the project lifecycle, encompassing critical aspects such as site condition assessment, design, manufacturing, transport, installation, commissioning and operation of FOWTs.