  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 October 22 16:57

    Belgium resumes transfers of Russian LNG ahead of ban next year - Bloomberg

    Belgium is resuming transshipments of Russian liquefied natural gas destined for Asia after a summer lull — a practice that’s been used for years but has become more controversial ahead of a 2025, according to Bloomberg.

    Two vessels are scheduled to load Russian LNG at Belgium’s Zeebrugge terminal later this month — the LNG Dubhe and LNG Phecda — after two ships deliver the fuel to the port around the same time, data on the port’s website show. Those are first transfers of fuel from Russia’s Yamal LNG plant since August.

    Transshipments have been used to send fuel from the facility in the north of Russia to Asia primarily during winter, and involve transferring cargoes from ice-class vessels onto conventional ships at European ports. From October and until late spring, Russia typically can’t use the shorter Northern Sea Route to deliver LNG to Asia as thick ice blocks the sea.

    The practice is set to change, however, when the current heating season ends, as the European Union will ban transshipments of Russian LNG at its ports as of late March 2025. Some EU members, including top importers of Russian LNG like France and Belgium, are calling for stricter tracking of the fuel to help phase out reliance on it.

    There’s still no EU-wide ban on Russian LNG arriving to the region for its own needs. Purchases of the fuel even increased after February 2022, though overall energy imports from the country have fallen.

Другие новости по темам: LNG  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 October 22

18:00 Seatrium secures S$100 million in repairs and upgrades projects
17:45 ELIRE Infra’s announces world’s first intelligent floating infrastructure to accelerate net zero goals across multiple industries
17:24 Shell says most oil around Bukom, Singapore cleaned up after leak
16:57 Belgium resumes transfers of Russian LNG ahead of ban next year - Bloomberg
15:48 The world’s largest and most environmentally friendly car carrier calls the Port of Hamburg
15:21 MPA and IRENA сollaborate on energy transition for maritime and port industries
14:45 CMA CGM Group and SUEZ sign an agreement to produce renewable fuel for the vessels
14:14 293 product tankers were ordered by September 2024
13:44 New Finnish consortium aims to develop innovative, clean, and flexible solutions for maritime transport and off-road machinery
13:11 Advario, VFlowTech and JTC sign MOU to accelerate deployment of clean energy storage capacity on Jurong Island by up to 25 times
12:43 MAN Energy Solutions launches ‘AmmoniaMot 2’ research project
12:21 Wartsila to supply cargo handling system for four new very large ammonia carriers built at Hanwha Ocean
11:40 A.P. Moller - Mærsk posts trading update Q3 2024 and upgrade of full-year guidance 2024
11:09 Port of Antwerp-Bruges throughput rises 3% to 210.5 million tonnes in Jan-Sept 2024
11:05 Kongsberg Maritime secures contract from Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding for ten Capital Offshore new build PSV
10:42 Fincantieri cuts steel for cruise ship “Seven Seas Prestige”
10:13 GTT signs a service contract for ENI's Coral Sul FLNG in Mozambique

2024 October 21

17:42 Hapag-Lloyd announces PSS from Europe, Middle East and Indian Subcontinent, North and Latin America to Banjul
17:39 ECS Group restructures to drive change with Jean Ceccaldi appointed as CEO by Adrien Thominet
17:22 Oil leak from Shell pipeline contained – MPA
17:19 Qatar's Nakilat achieves a net profit of QAR 1.28 billion ($352 million) in the third quarter of 2024, ended September 30
16:42 CMA CGM announces PSS on Mediterranean to WCSA, Central America & the Caribbean services
15:52 South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean joins GCMD as Strategic Partner GCMD 
15:23 BW LNG secures e-procurement deal with Procureship for global LNG fleet
14:33 Normec Verifavia сonducts сomprehensive сarbon footprint verification for Swire Shipping
13:53 Fire breaks out on Malta-flagged tanker MED ATLANTIC in East Johor Straits
13:26 Indian Register of Shipping and SeaTech sign MOU for international collaboration on green tug design and sustainable initiatives
12:53 ABS delivers comprehensive ammonia dispersion safety evaluation to Hanwha Ocean
12:23 Zinus AS awarded contract for shore power units to Port of Skagen
11:59 PSA сelebrates groundbreaking for its new logistics hub in Tuas Port, Singapore
11:48 Seaspan orders six 13,600 TEUs container ships from Hudong-Zhonghua
10:51 Port of Long Beach sets new container record in September 2024
10:39 ClassNK awards notation for safe transportation of EVs to “K” LINE's car carrier “TEXAS HIGHWAY”

2024 October 20

16:03 SSA Marine terminal in Panama receives new cranes
14:28 Hapag-Lloyd Cruises vessel takes on 100% biofuel for first time
13:53 India's HPCL to start LNG terminal around year-end, seeks term supply
12:06 Hong Kong launches new Maritime and Port Development Board
10:03 ONE-operated vessel refloated after grounding off Isle of Wight

2024 October 19

15:19 US Port and Maritime Industry Economic Impact Report: US ports contribute $2.9 trillion to the economy
13:28 WNE and KPHL sign FLNG pre-FEED contract
12:06 Port of La Rochelle introduces cold ironing
11:14 SITC Logistics and CRIntermodal signed the strategic cooperation framework agreement
09:53 TS Lines prepares to go public

2024 October 18

18:00 MAWANI, HPA and HPC form new collaboration at IAPH World Port Conference
17:39 Greek Piraeus port dockers block ammunition cargo destined for Israel
17:02 Cargo volume at India's top 12 ports rises 5% to 413.747 million tonnes in September 2024
16:39 China Gas and Vitol enter into a long-term swap arrangement
16:09 A joint project between Dublin and Holyhead ports and ferry operators Irish Ferries and Stena Line receives a €143,621 grant from the International Green Corridor Fund
15:44 Hafnia welcomes two new Vietnamese pool partners
14:52 Cido Shipping has placed orders for up to 40 ships
14:12 Mawani, еhe Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services and the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority sign a cooperation agreement to develop ports in Saudi Arabia
13:42 Armada Technologies signs MoU with Gibdock for hull air lubrication installations
13:22 Bahri signs Murabaha financing agreement with Alinma Bank
12:42 Al Seer Marine secures USD 80 mln financing from BOCOM Leasing for MR tankers
12:11 Power2X and Advario to develop world-scale e-SAF hub in the Port of Rotterdam
11:41 St. Johns Ship Building signs contract with Mobro Marine for two Spud Barges
11:09 Goldbelt signs agreement with Royal Caribbean to build a cruise port in Juneau, Alaska
10:31 PaxOcean Group delivers Indonesia's 1st FPSO conversion
10:00 ABS to lead digital twin, condition monitoring project for Petrobras FPSOs
09:55 TecPlata handles Argentina’s 1st carbon-neutral container

2024 October 17

18:00 Austal Australia delivers 21st Guardian-class Patrol Boat
17:35 Port of Newcastle Clean Energy Precinct reaches major milestone
17:13 NS United to install Anemoi rotor sails on Valemax VLOC
16:47 Ammonia and ethane vessel order book hits record in 2024 - Drewry
16:25 “K” Line takes delivery of LNG-fueled car carrier “POSEIDON HIGHWAY” with a 7,000-vehicle capacity
15:33 Iberdrola and Masdar complete wind turbine installation at Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm
14:43 Yang Ming to launch two Europe-East Med express services
14:23 ClassNK awards world's first notation for ships using green steel - for NYK Bulk & Projects’ bulk carrier "BRIGHT QUEEN"
13:50 GTT receives an order from HD Hyundai Samho for the tank design of two new Ultra Large Ethane Carriers
13:22 Wartsila continues to strengthen its market leadership in cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems