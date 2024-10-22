2024 October 22 15:21

MPA and IRENA сollaborate on energy transition for maritime and port industries

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) have formalised their collaboration through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at accelerating the energy transition of global maritime and port sectors, according to MPA's release. This initiative aligns with the goals of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) of Singapore.

Under the MoU, MPA and IRENA will bring together their expertise in renewable energy and maritime innovation to promote knowledge exchange and best practices across the maritime and energy industries, focusing on clean energy infrastructure and supply chains for zero and near-zero emission fuel.

Additionally, MPA and IRENA will support countries in their transition to and adoption of zero and near-zero emission fuels and technologies through capacity-building training programmes. As part of this partnership, MPA will also facilitate secondment of officers to IRENA.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was established on 2 February 1996 with the mission to develop Singapore as a premier global hub port and international maritime centre, and to advance and safeguard Singapore’s strategic maritime interests. In 2023, Singapore’s annual vessel arrival tonnage crossed 3 billion Gross Tonnage and remains the world’s busiest transshipment hub, with a total container throughput of 39.0 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) is the lead intergovernmental agency for the renewables-based energy transition in pursuit of a systemic change across the energy sectors. A global energy agency comprised of 169 countries and the EU, with 14 additional countries in accession, IRENA provides knowledge, technical assistance and capacity building, project and investment facilitation. The Agency enables international cooperation and partnerships to fight climate change and promote sustainable development, energy access, energy security and resilient economies and societies.