  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 October 22 14:45

    CMA CGM Group and SUEZ sign an agreement to produce renewable fuel for the vessels

    CMA CGM Group, a global player in maritime, land, air and logistics solutions, and SUEZ, a world leader in circular waste management solutions, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on 18 October. The aim of this collaboration between two complementary players is to establish a long-term industrial partnership on biomethane, a renewable fuel produced through waste recovery, to help decarbonise shipping in Europe.

    This MOU sets out three main areas of collaboration:

    The supply by SUEZ of up to 100,000 tonnes of biomethane per year by 2030. This biomethane would be used by the Group for its gas-powered ships, thereby contributing to the decarbonisation of maritime transport.

    The creation of a joint investment structure with an initial funding of 100 million euros for a first stage by 2030 to develop biomethane production facilities. These sites, initially located in Europe, would supply both CMA CGM Group and other players in the sector.

    Joint research and development (R&D) initiatives aimed at designing innovative technologies for the production of biofuels, in particular via a hydrothermal gasification process.

    CMA CGM Group, engaged in the energy transition of shipping and logistics, has set itself the goal of achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2050. 

    Pioneering the use of alternative fuels, the Group has invested 18 billion dollars in orders for 131 vessels capable of using low-carbon energies (biomethane, biomethanol and synthetic fuels), which will be operational by 2028. CMA CGM Group is also working alongside energy providers to develop production facilities and supply chains for these fuels.

    SUEZ has extensive expertise in the production of local and sustainable energy and secondary raw materials from waste to support the decarbonisation of local authorities and industrial customers. Through its circular solutions, SUEZ enabled its clients to avoid the emission of 6.4 million tonnes of CO2 in 2023. In particular, the Group converts 5 million tonnes of waste into energy every year, and produced 382 GWh of biomethane in 2023.

Другие новости по темам: alternative fuels, CMA CGM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 October 22

18:00 Seatrium secures S$100 million in repairs and upgrades projects
17:45 ELIRE Infra’s announces world’s first intelligent floating infrastructure to accelerate net zero goals across multiple industries
17:24 Shell says most oil around Bukom, Singapore cleaned up after leak
16:57 Belgium resumes transfers of Russian LNG ahead of ban next year - Bloomberg
15:48 The world’s largest and most environmentally friendly car carrier calls the Port of Hamburg
15:21 MPA and IRENA сollaborate on energy transition for maritime and port industries
14:45 CMA CGM Group and SUEZ sign an agreement to produce renewable fuel for the vessels
14:14 293 product tankers were ordered by September 2024
13:44 New Finnish consortium aims to develop innovative, clean, and flexible solutions for maritime transport and off-road machinery
13:11 Advario, VFlowTech and JTC sign MOU to accelerate deployment of clean energy storage capacity on Jurong Island by up to 25 times
12:43 MAN Energy Solutions launches ‘AmmoniaMot 2’ research project
12:21 Wartsila to supply cargo handling system for four new very large ammonia carriers built at Hanwha Ocean
11:40 A.P. Moller - Mærsk posts trading update Q3 2024 and upgrade of full-year guidance 2024
11:09 Port of Antwerp-Bruges throughput rises 3% to 210.5 million tonnes in Jan-Sept 2024
11:05 Kongsberg Maritime secures contract from Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding for ten Capital Offshore new build PSV
10:42 Fincantieri cuts steel for cruise ship “Seven Seas Prestige”
10:13 GTT signs a service contract for ENI's Coral Sul FLNG in Mozambique

2024 October 21

17:42 Hapag-Lloyd announces PSS from Europe, Middle East and Indian Subcontinent, North and Latin America to Banjul
17:39 ECS Group restructures to drive change with Jean Ceccaldi appointed as CEO by Adrien Thominet
17:22 Oil leak from Shell pipeline contained – MPA
17:19 Qatar's Nakilat achieves a net profit of QAR 1.28 billion ($352 million) in the third quarter of 2024, ended September 30
16:42 CMA CGM announces PSS on Mediterranean to WCSA, Central America & the Caribbean services
15:52 South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean joins GCMD as Strategic Partner GCMD 
15:23 BW LNG secures e-procurement deal with Procureship for global LNG fleet
14:33 Normec Verifavia сonducts сomprehensive сarbon footprint verification for Swire Shipping
13:53 Fire breaks out on Malta-flagged tanker MED ATLANTIC in East Johor Straits
13:26 Indian Register of Shipping and SeaTech sign MOU for international collaboration on green tug design and sustainable initiatives
12:53 ABS delivers comprehensive ammonia dispersion safety evaluation to Hanwha Ocean
12:23 Zinus AS awarded contract for shore power units to Port of Skagen
11:59 PSA сelebrates groundbreaking for its new logistics hub in Tuas Port, Singapore
11:48 Seaspan orders six 13,600 TEUs container ships from Hudong-Zhonghua
10:51 Port of Long Beach sets new container record in September 2024
10:39 ClassNK awards notation for safe transportation of EVs to “K” LINE's car carrier “TEXAS HIGHWAY”

2024 October 20

16:03 SSA Marine terminal in Panama receives new cranes
14:28 Hapag-Lloyd Cruises vessel takes on 100% biofuel for first time
13:53 India's HPCL to start LNG terminal around year-end, seeks term supply
12:06 Hong Kong launches new Maritime and Port Development Board
10:03 ONE-operated vessel refloated after grounding off Isle of Wight

2024 October 19

15:19 US Port and Maritime Industry Economic Impact Report: US ports contribute $2.9 trillion to the economy
13:28 WNE and KPHL sign FLNG pre-FEED contract
12:06 Port of La Rochelle introduces cold ironing
11:14 SITC Logistics and CRIntermodal signed the strategic cooperation framework agreement
09:53 TS Lines prepares to go public

2024 October 18

18:00 MAWANI, HPA and HPC form new collaboration at IAPH World Port Conference
17:39 Greek Piraeus port dockers block ammunition cargo destined for Israel
17:02 Cargo volume at India's top 12 ports rises 5% to 413.747 million tonnes in September 2024
16:39 China Gas and Vitol enter into a long-term swap arrangement
16:09 A joint project between Dublin and Holyhead ports and ferry operators Irish Ferries and Stena Line receives a €143,621 grant from the International Green Corridor Fund
15:44 Hafnia welcomes two new Vietnamese pool partners
14:52 Cido Shipping has placed orders for up to 40 ships
14:12 Mawani, еhe Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services and the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority sign a cooperation agreement to develop ports in Saudi Arabia
13:42 Armada Technologies signs MoU with Gibdock for hull air lubrication installations
13:22 Bahri signs Murabaha financing agreement with Alinma Bank
12:42 Al Seer Marine secures USD 80 mln financing from BOCOM Leasing for MR tankers
12:11 Power2X and Advario to develop world-scale e-SAF hub in the Port of Rotterdam
11:41 St. Johns Ship Building signs contract with Mobro Marine for two Spud Barges
11:09 Goldbelt signs agreement with Royal Caribbean to build a cruise port in Juneau, Alaska
10:31 PaxOcean Group delivers Indonesia's 1st FPSO conversion
10:00 ABS to lead digital twin, condition monitoring project for Petrobras FPSOs
09:55 TecPlata handles Argentina’s 1st carbon-neutral container

2024 October 17

18:00 Austal Australia delivers 21st Guardian-class Patrol Boat
17:35 Port of Newcastle Clean Energy Precinct reaches major milestone
17:13 NS United to install Anemoi rotor sails on Valemax VLOC
16:47 Ammonia and ethane vessel order book hits record in 2024 - Drewry
16:25 “K” Line takes delivery of LNG-fueled car carrier “POSEIDON HIGHWAY” with a 7,000-vehicle capacity
15:33 Iberdrola and Masdar complete wind turbine installation at Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm
14:43 Yang Ming to launch two Europe-East Med express services
14:23 ClassNK awards world's first notation for ships using green steel - for NYK Bulk & Projects’ bulk carrier "BRIGHT QUEEN"
13:50 GTT receives an order from HD Hyundai Samho for the tank design of two new Ultra Large Ethane Carriers
13:22 Wartsila continues to strengthen its market leadership in cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems