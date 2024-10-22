2024 October 22 13:11

Advario, VFlowTech and JTC sign MOU to accelerate deployment of clean energy storage capacity on Jurong Island by up to 25 times

Advario Asia Pacific (Advario), VFlowTech (VFT), and JTC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on scaling up vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) capacity for clean energy storage on Jurong Island, according to Advario's release.

Under the MoU, the three parties will explore using Advario’s tank infrastructure to scale VFT’s VRFB technology up to 40MWh, about 25 times its current capacity. This is equivalent to powering over 3,000 4-room HDB flats daily.

The large-scale deployment aims to help optimise the storage of excess electricity generated across Singapore, particularly from renewable sources like solar, for use by the national grid during peak demand periods. It will help manage fluctuations in energy consumption and enhance demand response, stabilising the grid by discharging power when consumption is high and charging during periods of lower demand.

This will ensure a more reliable and efficient energy supply as Singapore continues to increase its renewable energy generation. In addition, the vanadium electrolytes required by the large-scale flow battery could be produced from recycled industrial waste, which enhances circularity on Jurong Island.

This milestone marks a key advancement following the innovation call, Jurong Island Renewable Energy Request-For-Proposal (JI RFP), launched in October 2021 by Energy Market Authority (EMA) and JTC, with support from Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG). The innovation call connected industry stakeholders, academia and government agencies with the goal of test-bedding innovative clean energy solutions on Jurong Island, supporting the island’s transformation into a sustainable energy and chemicals park. The Advario-VFT project was successfully awarded under this innovation call.

While the energy and chemicals industry transformation towards sustainability is complex with no ready scalable solution, Advario, VFT, JTC, EMA, EnterpriseSG have remained committed to drive meaningful and long-term change. Through this collaboration, the Advario-VFT solution is an ideal platform to advance towards scalable deployment.

The strategic location in the Port of Rotterdam offers direct access to European airports, including Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, making it a key hub for the distribution of sustainable aviation fuels and e-fuels.

Advario is a leading tank storage and infrastructure solutions provider for chemicals, gases, fuels and new energies, headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Building on 50 years of experience, Advario operates a global network of liquid storage terminals that are strategically located in key energy hubs. Committed to play a frontrunner role in the energy transition, Advario actively collaborates with its business partners to drive innovation and sustainability in the energy sector and support its customers in their decarbonization journey.



VFlowTech is a Singapore headquartered company focused on developing and manufacturing long duration energy storage systems specializing in vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFB). Established in 2018, VFlowTech focuses on developing safe, scalable, and sustainable energy storage solutions that address the intermittency challenges of renewable energy sources like solar and wind power and are designed for various applications, including utility-scale projects, microgrids, and off-grid solutions.

VFlowTech’s unique IP and innovative approach emphasizes eco-friendly and cost-effective battery technology with long operational lifespans of more than 25 years and addresses issues of performance degradation, thermal runaway, and product reliability and safety, while being fully recyclable at end of life. The company has installed their long duration storage systems in over 10 countries globally and has a vision to drive the world towards energy equity where everyone can access clean energy at affordable pricing.



Since its inception in 1968, JTC has played a strategic role in ensuring Singapore stays innovative and dynamic amid global manufacturing trends.

As a government agency under Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, JTC is paving the way forward for Singapore’s industrial landscape with sustainable, green and smart estate masterplans such as one-north, Seletar Aerospace Park, Jurong Innovation District, and Punggol Digital District.